Tom Litfin, 73, passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2022.
He is survived by his wife Lynn Litfin; brothers Terry (Linda) Litfin and Mark Litfin; children Gina (Joe) Melnason, Mike (Kim) Litfin, Tom Jr. (Amanda) Litfin, Ken (Stephanie) Miller, Richard (Erin) Miller, Tara Clark (Tyson Nelson) as well as 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one on the way. Tom was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Sylvia Litfin and his brother Lance Litfin.
Tom was born in Minnesota to parents Joe and Sylvia Litfin and in his teens moved to California and enlisted in The Marine Corps. Originally stationed in San Diego, Tom finished out his service in Vietnam. Tom was awarded the U.S.M.C Navy Commendation MDL, Vietnam Service MDL, W/2 *; MUC Gallantry Cross W/ Palm and the Vietnam Campaign MDL, w/ Device. After his service for our country, he moved to Oregon and he and his brother owned and operated The Cove Restaurant in Neskowin OR. “The Coast Rocks Again in Neskowin” was their logo and many rock bands who went national eventually, got their start playing in Tom’s restaurant.
Tom then met and married Lynn Miller, and they were happily married for over 36 years.
In the 1990’s Tom opened Tom Litfin Motors and became actively involved in the community. He joined the Hospital Foundation, The Eagles, The Elks and became a Master Mason. In addition, he also held independent fund-raisers for the Heart Association and many other charities and organizations. In 1998 Tom had the honor of being flown to Atlanta, GA to accept an award for becoming a Gold Patch Master Technician by the A.S.E.
Tom lived a full life and had a great sense of humor. He always had a big smile and believed in the trust and honor of a handshake.
Please join Lynn and the family at The Eagles Lodge on Saturday, March 26, at 1 p.m. for a potluck in honor of Tom. 737 SW 32nd St., Lincoln City, OR.
