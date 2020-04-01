Tony passed away at Samaritan hospital March 19, 2020.
Tony was born on September 20, 1953 in Lebanon Oregon. He moved to Lincoln City in 1965 and attended Oceanlake then Taft High School.
Tony was active in sports, participating in surfing, football and track. His track and field team went to the State Championships in Eugene and set records that held for years in the 220-meter relay.
Tony loved his Harley-Davidson and was a life-long member of the Free Souls motorcycle club. He was the president in Eugene then at the north coast chapter. Tony owned Tony’s Taxi Cab for years and was appreciated around town by many friends as he would make sure you would get where you were going, even if you didn’t have the full fare.
Tony also loved elk hunting where he lived up Bear Creek.
Tony is survived by his father Jack and Jane Cooney, mother Anette Cooney, his wife Julia, who he loved dearly. She stood by him through the bad times and his cancer. His sons Alex and Tylor, sister Liz and Kurt Later, Brother Terry and Danette, son Jeb, daughter Tasha and many grandchildren, as well as the whole Free Soul and Anubis families.
