Verline (Rod) L. Roderick, 91, born Oct. 12, 1930, passed on Dec. 23, 2021 in Otis, Ore.
He joined the Air Force in 1951, served in Vietnam and Korea until 1971.
Surviving wife, Lena Affolter Roderick, married on Oct. 12, 2020, Lincoln City, Ore.
During his life he was a member for many years of the Moose, VFW & Eagles Lodge in Reedsport and Lincoln City. He is survived by 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He will be laid to rest at the Willamette Cemetery in Portland, Ore. on Jan. 6, 2022.
He requested no services to be held.
