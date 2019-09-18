Virgilia “Lily” T. Schlappi was born in Leyte, Philippines on October 27, 1952, the third of twelve children who comprise the Tupaz family. Lily succumbed to stage 4 lung cancer on September 10, 2019, after valiantly fighting for three years.
She was married in 1992 to Albert Levoi Schlappi of Lincoln City, Ore. Lily is survived by her two children: Christopher Laus (wife Sheila) of Florida; Angeli Ann Schlappi of Las Vegas; her significant other, Mike O Brian; two grand daughters, Keeshia and Chiara; and ten siblings who reside in the Philippines, California and Oregon.
Lilly was immensely proud of her family. Her son Christopher excels in his field of work and is happily married with two daughters, one of whom was recently awarded a Masters degree from Columbia University; the other is an outstanding teenager in high school. Angeli Ann is a graduate of University of Oregon and enjoys prestigious employment with Tandem Diabetes Care as a Territory Manager in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lily was a selfless mother with nothing but unconditional love for her children.
Lily started working at age 12, primarily to earn money to help support two older sisters through college, both of whom graduated with honors. She remained committed to helping family, financially, with obtaining education.
Her immense generosity and compassion for anyone in need is well documented, as is her positive outlook on life, her infinite cheerfulness, quiet strength and strong resolve… never complaining… instead always striving for a brighter, better future.
We love Lily so very much and will miss her immensely, but we are at peace in knowing that she is with God in Heaven, where there is no more suffering.
A memorial service for Lily will be held at 9:30 a.m. on October 19, at St Augustine Church in Lincoln City.
