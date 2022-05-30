Wayne (Albert) Willis passed away on April 6, 2022 at the age of 92.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 71 years, Alice; son Joseph Willis (Shannon) of Troutdale, Ore.; daughter Katherine of Hubbard, Ore.; four grandsons and one granddaughter; and seven great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son Jeffrey.
He worked for 33 years in Portland, Ore. for Continental Baking Co. (Wonder Bread and Hostess Cake).
His family will be celebrating his life on June 11, 2022. Interment will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery located at 11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd., Happy Valley, OR 97086.
