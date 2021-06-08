Willette Marie Richmond died Saturday, May 29th of natural causes in Happy
Valley, Or. She was 97. Willette was born on May 23, 1924 in Portland, Or. to
William Thomas and Zella Mae Lindley. She is survived by her two children, Steven Thomas Richmond (Rose) of Tigard, Or. and Susie Bell (Ken) of Boring, Or.; four grandchildren; and 5 greatgrandchildren. Willette was predeceased by her son, Mark Richmond and husband Harry Hughes Richmond. She will be laid to rest at Lincoln Memorial Park & Funeral Home beside him.
Arrangements entrusted to Young’s Funeral Home, 11831 SW Pacific Hwy, Tigard, Or. 97223, 503-639-1206
