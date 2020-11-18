On November 5th, 2020 William (Bill) D. Williams passed away suddenly from natural causes.
He is survived by a daughter and son who live in California. He is also survived by his partner, Kathi.
Such a Gentle Man who will be greatly missed. God speed, Bill.
Bill’s family plans to have him cremated.
To plant a tree in memory of William Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
