William Fred Stempel, Sr.

Bill passed away at his home surrounded by his family. Bill was born in Portland, Oregon where he grew up and attended Cleveland High School and Lewis and Clark College.
Bill excelled in athletics both in High School and College. Bill participated in Football, Basketball, Baseball and Track.
Bill met his wife Judy in High School. They married June 28, 1958 and raised five children. Bill was an educator for 30 years, 29 of them in Lincoln County School District as a Teacher, Counselor, Administrator and Coach.
Bill was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City where his devotion was to the Special Olympics and Easter Egg hunt.
Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years Judy, sons Bill Jr.(Tara), Tom, daughters Sally, Linda(Kevin), Suzy and Grandchildren Melinda, BillyAnn and Jack.
He will be missed and forever in our hearts. At Bill’s request there will not be a service. Donations can be made in his memory to the Taft High Booster Club through calling 541-921-7346 or sending a check to Taft High Booster Club P.O. Box 634 Lincoln City, Oregon 97367 or by donating to the Special Olympics of Oregon. At Bill’s request there will be no service.
