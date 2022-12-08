William H. Gifford

Last month, God called one of his angel’s home.
On Nov. 19, 2022, Bill Gifford went to heaven, to join his loved ones that passed before him. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends that shared his love and friendship for many years.
William was born in Seattle, Washington in 1945, but grew up mostly in Southern California. He graduated from Sweetwater High School in National City, California in 1963. Bill spent many summers working in North Dakota where he met his future wife, Donna (Wold). They married in July 1967 and would spend the next 56 years together.
They had two boys, Billy Gifford and Chris Gifford, and lived in San Diego for about 35 years.
Bill worked to support his family at Convair-General Dynamics and Lockheed-Martin-Space Systems. He was a master machinist for 35 years, building planes, missiles, nuclear reactors, and many other government projects. He loved traveling with his family and fishing and hunting. When he was younger, he enjoyed working on cars, building engines and scuba diving. Later on, his hobbies were motorcycles, gardening and planting trees.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Donna; brother Rodney Gifford; son Chris Gifford and wife Melissa; grandchildren, Raven, Jody, Logan, and Bayley; and great grandson Rayden.
William was preceded in death by his parents; son Billy Gifford; brother Robert Gifford; and sister Constance Erickson.
Services were previously held at South Beach Church in Newport, Oregon.
