“In an era of rapid change, only the learners survive.” (Eric Hoffer).
These were the words that guided Bill Gregory’s life. William H. Gregory, always known as Bill, died June 1 in Portland at the age of 87.
Bill was born to Ethel and Zwingle Gregory in Gothenburg, Neb. on Aug. 9, 1934. He moved with his family to the Tacoma area as a young child. He graduated from the University of Washington in Business Administration, and then served in the Navy from 1957 to 1960 as Lieutenant JG. He then joined the CPA firm Arthur Andersen & Co. where he was promoted to partner in the tax department in Portland. During those years, he mentored young professionals, many of whom became the business leaders of Portland. Bill also co-authored a textbook “The Federal Income Tax, Its Sources and Applications”. In 1972 he met Marie Kelly and they were married in 1974. Marie was an active business advisor throughout his life. After retiring from Arthur Andersen in 1979, they started a family business, which eventually included the manufacturing firm of Gregory Forest Products in Glendale, Oregon. They were active in promoting the welfare of their employees, which included providing scholarships to further their education. In 1997 Bill and Marie retired to their beloved Salishan home on the Oregon coast. Bill served on many committees of the Salishan Homeowners Association.
Bill was a willing community servant. Governor Kitzhaber appointed him to chair the committee to help formulate provisions for the Oregon Health Plan to aid previously uninsured Oregonians. He also served on boards of many philanthropic organizations including Oregon Parks Commission, the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology and the Community Music Center. He fully embraced the technological era. He was always eager to share his enthusiasm and knowledge of i-phones and I watches, electric cars and anything that makes our world better, smarter and more beautiful. He loved collecting vintage guitars and dobros, and piloting small planes and helicopters.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Marie, his brother Bob Gregory, and sisters Clara Peterson and Marlene Lindahl. He is survived by many beloved nieces and nephews whose lives he embraced with gusto. Any remembrances to Bill may be given to an educational organization of one’s choice.
No memorial services are planned at this time.
