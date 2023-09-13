Wilma May Kiefer, beloved wife, loving mother, dedicated grandmother, and loyal sister passed away Aug. 19, 2023 at the age of 86.
Wilma was born to Bill and Mabel Sinclair on July 24, 1937, in Portland, Oregon, where she was raised until the family moved to Estacada, Oregon. She frequently recalled fond memories of her childhood with her mom, dad, brother Bill, and horse Prince. Wilma attended Estacada High School, where she had many friends. You could always tell when one of them called because they would refer to her as Cindy, her chosen nickname from her high school days. Wilma and her friends enjoyed the benefits of her father’s entrepreneurial spirit where at various times he owned a movie theater, ice cream parlor, bowling alley, and gas station. What more could a girl want?
Next was University of Oregon where Wilma met lifelong friends and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1960. She moved to Portland and completed her nursing training. In 1961 she met John “Bud” Kiefer and after a relatively short courtship, they were married in November 1961. They built their first home in Lake Oswego, Oregon in 1962, and were blessed by the birth of their first daughter Alison that same year. Fourteen months later, twin daughters, Christine and Suzanne, arrived on the scene, and she happily had her hands full.
Wilma and Bud moved their family to Lincoln City, Oregon in 1965 for Bud’s career opportunity and to raise their family. Wilma returned to her nursing career in 1968 where she worked in public health and North Lincoln Hospital, eventually becoming the Director of Nursing. She was passionate about her work and set an amazing example for her daughters managing a family and career. Despite her busy schedule, Wilma led Brownie troops, coached softball teams, and never missed out on her children’s activities, whether it was ballet practices, sporting events, band and choir concerts, or anything else. She was always rooting for her girls.
In 1983 Wilma and Bud moved to Salem, Oregon. Within a few short months of this move, they lost their daughter Alison in a tragic car accident, and their lives were forever changed. Wilma mustered the courage to return to nursing and joined Salem Hospital, where she worked for the remainder of her career managing the IV Therapy department. She found joy in her work, providing excellent patient care and developing important friendships with co-workers that continued the rest of her days.
Throughout her long life, Wilma enjoyed many hobbies including softball, bridge, gardening, golf, tennis, playing piano, and pretty much any craft you can think of. She was a woman of many talents.
After Bud passed in 2021, her daughters convinced this die-hard Oregon girl to relocate to the Seattle area to be closer to family. In May, Wilma moved to Merrill Gardens in Burien, Washington, where she quickly met new friends. She was always up for a game of bridge, dominoes, bingo, and other activities, including the occasional happy hour. Family dinners became a new Sunday tradition, holidays were enjoyed, and treasured memories were made. Sue, Chris, and the family were thrilled to be part of her day-to-day life.
Wilma was a remarkable woman. A force of love, will, kindness, and caring like no other. She lived a long and fulfilling life including a rewarding career, a husband of 60 years who she adored, children and grandchildren whom she loved and nurtured, and enduring friendships that meant the world to her. She now rests peacefully at Rose City Cemetery in Portland, Oregon with her beloved Bud and Alison by her side.
Wilma was preceded in death by her daughter Alison in 1984; and her husband Bud in 2021.
She is survived by daughter Christine Turner, her husband Tom, and children, Andy and Olivia of Seattle, and Emma of Portland; daughter Suzanne Dietrich, her husband Mike Juenke of Seattle, and son Nicholas of New York; and brother Bill Sinclair and his wife Pat of Upland, California.
A lunch reception celebrating Wilma’s life is scheduled for 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2023 in The Query Room at Lively Station, 3617 River Road South, Salem, Oregon. Please RSVP by emailing WilmaCelebrationofLife@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers the family asks you to consider a donation to the Oregon Nurses Association Scholarship programs which can be found at https://oregonnursesfoundation.org/scholarships.
