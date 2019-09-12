Winifred “Winnie” Laurena Wynia Beavers, 96, passed away in Lincoln City on August 19, 2019.
She was born in Dante, South Dakota on May 6, 1923 to Pier and Rena (DeGroot) Wynia. She grew up on the family farm and completed 8th grade. She met John A. Beavers, Sr. and was married on June 6, 1941. They raised five children.
In 1956, they moved to Vancouver, Wash. John worked in Portland and they moved there in 1962. She worked side-by-side at his garage and service station.
In 1970, they moved to Banks, Ore. to help maintain a church camp. In 1979, they moved to the Panther Creek community near Lincoln City.
Winnie worked at the Surf Rider Motel and then the local bakery and after John’s passing in 2001, she volunteered at the Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for 10 years.
She liked traveling, camping, hunting, cooking, gardening and helping other people. She always had a smile and a good word for everyone.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, one brother, one grandson and her husband. Surviving are her five children John A. Beavers, Jr., (Sharlene) of Lincoln City; Margret McClelland, (Ray) of Banks; Kenneth Beavers, (Sharon) of Gladstone, Ore.; Gladys Stark, (Mike) of Lacey, Wash.; Ralph Beavers, (Debra) of Otis.
She had 10 grand children, 16 great grand children, four great, great grand children and two sister in-laws.
Private services for family will be held at the Pacific View Cemetery.
