The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and ODFW have reopened recreational crabbing (ocean, bays, and estuaries) from eight miles north of Winchester Bay at Tahkenitch Creek) to Cape Blanco.
Recreational crabbing is now open coast-wide in Oregon.
Recent test results from the area show domoic acid levels have dropped and are below the alert level. This area had closed on May 1 after test results showed levels above the human health closure limit.
ODA tests for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit. Domoic acid is produced by algae and originates in the ocean.
It is recommended that recreational crab harvesters always eviscerate crab before cooking. This includes removing and discarding the viscera, internal organs and gills.
The ODA and the ODFW urge the public to call ODA's shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800)448-2474 or visit their webpage before crabbing to get the latest information on closures, https://www.oregon.gov/oda/programs/foodsafety/shellfish/pages/shellfishclosures.aspx
For more information about recreational crabbing visit https://myodfw.com/crabbing-clamming
