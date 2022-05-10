A third formal complaint has been lodged with the Oregon Secretary of State’s office vs. the campaigns of Mark Watkins and Carter McEntee, candidates for County Commissioner positions 1 and 3, for their failure to provide a “paid for by” disclosure on their campaign advertising materials, as required by law.
Lodged by Monica Kirk on behalf of grassroots community organization,
15neighborhoods, the complaint takes note of the many expensive advertising tools that have been employed by the two candidates which omit the required disclosure. In her complaint, Ms. Kirk itemized many of the two campaigns’ extensive marketing tools, including color newspaper ads, yard signs, mailers, and social media. She also cites admissions by the candidates made during a Campaign Forum hosted by the nonpartisan Lincoln County League of Women Voters.
The complaint, filed on May 9, is the third to be lodged against the two campaigns, both of which have flooded Lincoln County with marketing materials. The first, filed by a private individual, took note of the two campaigns’ failure to file a campaign committee with Oregon’s ORESTAR elections system, as required by law. A second complaint, filed by the Lincoln County Democratic Party, objected to the thousands of dollars in campaign expenditures.
This third complaint cites many of those expenditures while pointing out the lack of a “paid for by” disclosure on the campaign materials.
“These rules exist to provide the public with information that will help them make an informed voting decision” explained Monica Kirk, Treasurer of 15 Neighborhoods. “When some candidates clearly violate public reporting requirements, those following the rules tend to be at a disadvantage.”
All complaints are now being reviewed by the Oregon Secretary of State.
