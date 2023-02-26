It seems as though all the discussion right now in Salem is centered around creating more housing in Oregon, at all levels and all different types of housing around the state.
If you live in Senate District 5, and quite frankly anywhere in Oregon, you know this to be true. We need workforce housing, starter homes, apartments, duplexes, and step-up homes. If you can live in it, we need more of it.
The Governor has an ambitious goal of increasing the current number of homes built in Oregon (20,000) to well over 36,000 a year. In the vein of making that happen, I was recently appointed to the Governor’s Housing Production Advisory Council. We have included the press release below in the newsletter. The goal is a huge jump and will be a big challenge to find ways to accomplish that goal.
Because of my experience in the housing industry, I have also authored bills and testified on other bills, gaining traction in the Legislature:
SB 534 – is a pilot program that is intended to assist with development funding for middle income multi-family housing by creating a revolving low interest loan fund. This would be a way of boosting developer interest in building in this particular range of middle-income rental housing.
SB 632 – Utilizes modular construction on a larger scale that results in housing that costs a lower amount per unit. This means that housing can be built in coastal, rural, and urban communities, which can then be rented or sold for rates affordable to the working class.
Our communities face several impediments to developing housing that’s affordable to local workers. Chief among these are the cost of multifamily and single-family housing; the“standard” development practices of the last 50 years have made it impossible to build housing at a cost that allows for modest rents.
These two bills help address this challenge by encouraging more innovation. Something we don’t hear enough about in the housing world. Along with these bills we are working on many more aimed at cutting red tape and getting dollars moving into the community to start the building process. Democrats and Republicans are seeing the value in this, and we are hoping to keep them moving through the process
I will say, I am enjoying session without all the COVID rules! Great to see constituents, friends, lobbyist, and to be in actual committee hearings. I was even able to testify on multiple other bills in House Committee’s.
