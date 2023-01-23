Editor’s Note: Lincoln City Councilor Rick Mark has submitted his statement made during the Oath of Office ceremony at Lincoln City Hall Jan. 9.
First, I want to thank the voters in Lincoln City's Third Ward. It's an honor to be allowed to sit here for another four years.
The Third Ward stretches roughly from the Outlet Mall to the south end of the city, where my wife, Britt Nelson, and I have lived for more than seven years. We’ve been in Lincoln City for more than 10 years, a time we have enjoyed immensely for reasons probably everyone in this room understands – the ocean, the sunsets, the deep dark woods, the wildlife and the whales, but most of all the community and the sense shared by many who live here that what we have is special, is worthy of protection. I think it’s that sense that in some way ties us all together.
I got a taste of that when I ran for re-election last fall and had the chance to speak with hundreds of people in town. It’s always a pleasant surprise to go door-to-door at election time and see how welcoming people are. Many people seemed genuinely pleased to have me stop by to say hello. It seemed to be giving them assurance that there’s a real person up here on City Council, someone they can talk to when they have a concern or a question.
So, thank you voters for your confidence. I hope I can live up to your expectations by building on what I learned in my first four years. Your vote suggests that, despite some of the very difficult, unprecedented challenges this town has faced – from the COVID epidemic to the devastating wildfire that destroyed so many of our neighbors’ homes – that maybe we are doing something right.
Of course, as councilors, we’re really more like observers –– because the real work that keeps this city’s government functioning is done by the staff.
I want to acknowledge the great work being done by City Manager Daphnee Legarza, who is following in the footsteps of Ron Chandler and Lila Bradley. It’s to their credit that the city budget has remained strong and balanced despite the difficult times the city has faced recently.
The first thing you learn when you join City Council is just how big and complex and expensive a task it is to keep Lincoln City functioning well. My thanks to the Public Works Department, now under Stephanie Reid’s direction, for keeping our critical infrastructure intact; to the Planning Department under Anne Marie Skinner, for the careful work they do; to the Parks Department under Jeanne Sprague for maintaining our wonderful recreation facilities. Perhaps no other department has faced more severe challenges from Covid and from the staffing problems that have affected everyone.
Special thanks to Explore Lincoln City under Ed Dreistadt, who recently announced his retirement. Under Ed’s experienced and creative guidance, ELC’s work is key to attracting the tourists who make our businesses thrive and keep critical tax revenue coming our way.
Thanks, especially, to the Lincoln City Police Department, where we have seen a change in command. I much appreciated the guidance provided by Chief Jerry Palmer, and I look forward to working with Chief David Broderick in coming years. I had the great experience of taking part in the Citizens’ Police Academy last year, something I highly recommend for anyone who wants a better understanding of just how difficult police work is. More than anything, graduates of the Academy come away with a deep appreciation for the skill and compassion that our city police officers bring to the job.
What has me most excited about the coming term is the pending fruition of many important projects. The Helping Hands transitional housing facility is just a few months from opening despite some very serious, unforeseeable challenges. Major renovation at the Cultural Center is coming soon. Design work is proceeding at the new Taft Park. The D River Wayside Visitor Center promises a much-needed upgrade to that key part of town. I have no doubt that when we invest tax dollars in our city, more investment follows.
We see new housing going up everywhere. Thanks in great part to Alison Robertson and her Urban Renewal/Economic Development team, a large apartment complex is being built that will target our workforce. Other public and private projects promise to add significant and much-needed housing inventory.
These projects follow the opening of our new state-of-the-art police station and a new hospital.
Besides our current staff, I’d like to thank all those who have given their time and expertise over the years. Their pictures are on the walls of this room. I’m referring to the past mayors and city councilors. Without their foresight and their willingness to commit resources to future needs, we would not have the critical infrastructure that we rely on today.
Thanks, also, to Mayor Wahlke and to the rest of City Council. It’s a privilege to serve with you all. I learn so much from every one of you. One of the biggest concerns that I hear from people in the street is that we agree too much. That’s not entirely true. We have our disagreements, but we’re pretty good at working through them, at finding common ground, and at reaching the sort of agreement that – we hope – serves us all.
I also want to thank our county government and our state legislators, Sen. Dick Anderson and Rep. David Gomberg, who work hand-in-hand with the city on many issues. A serious effort is underway right now to address the problem of homelessness in the county. We reap the benefits of those efforts here in Lincoln City.
One last nod goes to the County Election Office. Our former County Clerk, now retired, Dana Jenkins had to deal with unexpected obstacles last year because of baseless concerns about election fraud. In the May primary, citizens took it upon themselves to observe the vote count and – according to reports I heard – disrupted the process. I later asked Clerk Jenkins how many election ballots were challenged by this group. “None,” he said.
In November, they were back. According to an article in the YachatsNews, the head of one county political party had the county spend extra money on personnel because she was afraid of fake ballots. But our ballots carry unique barcodes, which make them impossible to forge. One Republican observer acknowledged as much, saying there’s “a lot of rigor in the process.”
Why is this a concern today? On Friday, we marked the second anniversary of the horrifying January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by thousands of people who were convinced that our elections were rigged. They were not.
I was moved by a statement made by U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chair of the House January 6 Committee, who said this:
“To cast a vote in the United States is an act of faith and hope. When we drop that ballot in the ballot box, we expect the people named on the ballot are going to uphold their end of the deal.
The winner swears an oath and upholds it. Those who come up short ultimately accept the results and ultimately abide by the rule of law. That faith in our system is the foundation of American democracy; if the faith is broken, so is our democracy.”
Our democratic government relies on citizen involvement. We need people to come before City Council with their questions. We expect criticism because it’s impossible for a Council such as ours to make decisions that please everybody.
But we also expect that when people come before us, that they do so in good faith. That their questions are legitimate. That their concerns are based on the truth.
When someone questions – without any reasonable basis - the legitimacy of an election, then that person does a disservice to us all.
What that does is cast doubt on the legitimacy of the government — and that means we can't function; the city can't function without knowing that its citizens trust our intent to make the best choices for everyone. We might not always succeed, but if that happens, there's always a chance to revise and to grow and to improve.
And that's what we see in Lincoln City today. Whether it’s more housing or better parks or a dedicated and conscientious police force, I sincerely believe that this government is doing what it can to make a better city.
Thank you
Rick Mark may be reached at rmark@lincolncity.org or at 541-996-5351.
