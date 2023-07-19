In a complex world where opinions fly like gnats on a warm day by the pond, having a constructive conversation can sometimes seem like an impossibility, and proper resolutions seem like Hollywood endings we wish we'd never seen, because life isn't like "that."
But what if we could get more of what we want and less of what we don't want.
For real. Go ahead, dismiss the idea as a fairy tale, but how cool would it be if it were true?
Further, what if there's an “app” for that? An equation that doesn’t promise miracles but offers options and solutions? What if just such a human "equation" gave you more control over your outcomes?
I won't promise you everything will go exactly as you want moving forward, but I can promise, if you're looking for a different result than you've gotten in the past, you'll have to do something or think something different. The following may be just the different Think for which you've been searching.
The Resolution Conversation Equation goes like this:
Notice there's a problem (my partner isn't doing their share of the housework)
State the problem in legal terms ONLY, "I notice that you've agreed you take the garbage out, but you don't do it consistently."
Have a specific solution. "Would you be willing to take all of the garbages out on Mondays and Thursdays and as needed during busy times?"
(Here's your partner's time to respond) What if they say, no? Or they agree like always but don't follow through? What now, Michelle?
This is where you get to put on your Personal Power Pants! Because, NO! You can't make people do what you want them to do. But you do have a lot more influence than you may be aware, and tons of control in your own world.
If your partner has agreed in the past and then not followed through, adding to the conversation, "You've agreed to this in the past but haven't followed through. What do you need to be successful at this?" Or what if they simply won't do it? Where's your power now?
In a world of ten thousand possibilities, if you can only think of two, it’s likely your thinking is stuck, not the world. "Since you're unwilling and I already have chores, we can hire it out." "If you don't want to take the garbage out, are there other jobs you'd like more?" "What's keeping you from doing what you say you'll do?" And here's my personal favorite, "Having a clean house is important to me. If you're unwilling to help, I'll let you know what I've decided to do to solve our problem. I would much rather solve it together, but I'm not willing to continue feeling angry at you about the garbage. You're too important to me."
It’s likely you’ve never been taught this sort of equation. You might even read it and feel squidgy inside, “I couldn’t do that! I don’t even know how my partner would react.”
But that’s my point exactly. If you haven’t been getting what you want, you’re going to have to think and/or do something different. And this new idea, weird or odd or off putting as it may or may not be, is way more likely to get you what you want than all the things in the past that did not.
Michelle Pierson Young is a local life coach and may be reached at Michelleatplay.com or at 503-957-0821.
