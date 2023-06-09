Embracing the Uncharted Path
Dear LCSD Seniors,
As I stand at the threshold of retirement after five fulfilling years as the Lincoln County School District Superintendent, I find myself reflecting on the extraordinary journey we all have faced together.
Our time over the past few years has been marked by unprecedented challenges, and yet, it has also revealed your incredible resilience and ability to adapt. As you prepare to embark on a new chapter in your lives, I want to share a message that encapsulates the essence of your high school journey and offers guidance for the road ahead.
Throughout your years in high school, you faced a monumental test - one that was not included in any curriculum. The pandemic descended upon us, casting a shadow of uncertainty and upheaval. You witnessed a world in turmoil, and you were forced to confront a new reality filled with remote learning, canceled events, and social distancing. It would have been easy to give up and to allow those circumstances to define you. But instead, you rose to the occasion with remarkable courage and determination.
In the face of adversity, you found strength. You discovered the power of community, supporting each other through virtual platforms and organizing socially distanced gatherings. You adapted to online learning, showcasing your adaptability and perseverance. The challenges of the pandemic became catalysts for growth, transforming you into resilient individuals who are now prepared to take on any obstacle that comes your way.
As you leave the familiar hallways of your school and venture in unchartered territory of adulthood, remember the lessons you have learned. Embrace the power of adaptability, for life is a constant series of changes and challenges. Be bold and unafraid to step out of your comfort zone, for it is in those moments of discomfort you may discover your true potential. Seek opportunities to connect with others, to listen and learn from different perspectives, for diversity enriches our lives and broadens our horizons.
Success is not measured solely by achievements, but by the impact you have on others and the mark you leave on the world. Be kind and give more than you take. Use your unique experiences to create positive change, to be a force for good in the world that
desperately needs it. You have the power to shape your own destiny. Embrace your uniqueness, pursue your dreams and never stop learning.
To all the educators reading, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the tireless work you do. I encourage you to continue inspiring, challenging and nurturing the minds of our future leaders. The progress we have made would not have been possible without your unwavering commitment to our shared mission of “Every Child. Every Day. Future Ready.”
To the parents, guardians and families, thank you for entrusting us with the education and well-being of your children. Your involvement, support, and partnership have been invaluable in shaping the educational experiences we provide. Your commitment to your children’s success has been a driving force behind our accomplishments.
It has truly been a pleasure and privilege to serve this wonderful community and it will continue to hold a special place in my heart. Stay curious, stay passionate and never stop believing in the power of education.
Congratulations to the Class of 2023. You are ready. The world awaits! With heartfelt wishes for you future success,
Dr. Karen Fischer Gray is the LCSD Superintendent.
