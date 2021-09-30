Last Monday I wrote in some detail about the Special Session. Over the past week, legislators had assembled to complete their every-ten-year constitutional responsibility to review and adjust district boundaries to ensure each has equal population.
For Oregon’s 90 Senators and Representatives, this is a very personal enterprise. We care about the communities we represent. We care about the people who live and work there. And to be candid, we also care about our own political futures. With boundaries shifting, communities being added or removed, and a new congressional seat, redistricting is as high stakes, partisan, and personal as anything the legislature is called upon to address.
After weeks of public hearings and preparation, we gaveled in last Monday morning optimistically hoping a single plan could be quickly approved. Not surprisingly, those plans quickly devolved into delays, controversy, further negotiation, and a dose of COVID to further complicate a complicated situation.
I’m going to forgo a long review here and simply provide links for anyone wishing to read more. Instead I want to focus on our own district and the substantive changes we are facing.
House district 10 currently ranges from the Tillamook City limits and South Jetty, down along the coast through Lincoln County to the edge of Yachats. We also spread inland to Grand Ronde, Sheridan and Falls City.
Current House District 10
Under the new lines approved over the course of a weeklong session, Lincoln County would be consolidated to finally include the City of Yachats. We would stretch south in Lane County past Heceta Head and Sea Lion Caves to the edge of Florence. We would pick-up western Benton County including the City of Philomath. And we would add a portion of Benton and Lane County farmland west of Harrisburg and Junction City.
Sadly, we would lose Polk County, Yamhill County, and Tillamook County. I say sadly because I have represented those wonderful towns and people for ten years. Tillamook is being merged into a single district that runs north all the way to Astoria.
To be clear, I don’t believe this new map is perfect. I do think it is workable and clearly preferable to other plans suggested.
I will continue to represent the current district through 2022. New lines will be used for the November 2022 elections and take effect in January 2023.
At this point I’m going to state the obvious. When Democrats craft district maps, those maps tend to favor Democrats. When Republicans propose alternate maps, those lines tend to favor Republicans. Even with the best of intentions, the process is almost impossible to do to everyone’s satisfaction.
An independent analysis rates the final statewide plan for legislative districts as fair to both parties. The nonpartisan group PlanScore, which is affiliated with the Campaign Legal Center, found in its statistical analyses of the legislative maps that they would result in relatively representative districts with a slightly disproportionate benefit for Republicans in the House and a slightly disproportionate benefit for Democrats in the Senate.
The new map proposed for Oregon’s Congressional districts is largely the reason for the drama of the past seven days. There was much discussion leading up to the latest compromise proposal. Predictably, the debate today was intense and passionate.
New Congressional Districts
My colleague, Senator Jeff Golden provided an excellent overview of the situation in his own newsletter last week. He wrote that it’s impossible to understand this issue through a statewide lens. This is a national story.
Oregon is one of five states earning new Congressional seats after the 2020 census. The legislatures of three —Florida, North Carolina and Texas (which is getting two new seats) —are in Republican hands. And the latter two routinely make the top tier of national lists for clear gerrymandering to grab as many seats in Congress as they can. A fourth state, Colorado, is still considered purple. So Oregon is the only blue state with a brand-new district to map. Add to that the current make-up of Congress with 220 Democrats, 212 Republicans, and three vacancies, and it’s easy to understand why the stakes are so high and the pressure in Oregon so great.
Both sides brought credible arguments to the floor this week, and maps seem to meet redistricting’s legal requirements. In the end I voted for the compromise plan. I didn’t walk away believing that version was perfect, but perfection is rarely the feeling you have after casting a big vote.
Instead, this week reinforced my belief that legislators shouldn’t be the ones making these decisions. Voters should pick their representatives, not the other way around. No matter how we draw the lines, there’s no way we won’t leave a lot of people disillusioned and cynical about government when we desperately need to move in the opposite direction.
Fourteen states have already transferred redistricting authority from their legislatures to nonpartisan commissions. I think Oregon will join them before redistricting comes around again in 2031.
Because the legislature’s redistricting power is in Oregon’s constitution, that change requires a vote of the people. A citizen’s initiative to create an independent commission nearly made it to the November 2020 ballot and built impressive momentum in the process. You can find out more from the League of Women Voters of Oregon.
Celebration of artist Michael Gibbons
On a purely positive note, while the session was recessed on Sunday, Susan and I visited Toledo for a celebration of artist Michael Gibbons who did so much for Oregon art and artists.
I admired Michael as an artist and cherished him as a friend. Michael had the unique ability to find and preserve beauty. I’ve enjoyed retelling the story of when Governor Brown was first elected and invited legislators to the Governor’s mansion.
I was talking with the Governor and gestured to the large painting dominating the room. “Governor, this beautiful painting was created by one of my constituents.”
"Oh Representative!” the Governor replied. “Let me take you up to the second-floor landing and show you our other Michael Gibbons!” Clearly a number of Oregon Governors have shared our respect for classic Oregon art and artists
Last session I introduced House Concurrent Resolution 6 celebrating Michael’s life and honoring his many artistic and civic contributions. At a small reception Sunday, I presented Judy Gibbons and Michael’s family with a framed copy of the resolution.
B’nai B’rith Camp
I finished out Sunday at the B’nai B’rith Camp on East Devils Lake in Lincoln City. The camp was hosting their annual event to fund scholarships for local kids to attend summer programs.
BB Camp is a treasure. Their large meeting spaces have become a community resource and their camp is a joy for local kids – and summer godsend for local parents. But the camp is more than a place where we can all go. It is also a place that uses resources to reach out and help the broader community.
When schools closed because of COVID, critical school meal programs were lost. BB Camp stepped up and began making and delivering those meals. When fires raged through north Lincoln County and so many lost their homes, BB camp stepped up again and began providing meals to survivors. To date, they have delivered over 300,000 meals to children and families.
It has been a long, stressful week and I’ll tell you there was little “special” about this special session. I’m home from Salem now and continuing my work on behalf of Lincoln, Tillamook, Polk, and Yamhill Counties. I’m also planning to start visiting Benton and Lane a bit more often.
State Rep. David Gomberg serves House District 10. He may be reached at:
- Email: Rep.DavidGomberg@oregonlegislature.gov
- Phone: 503-986-1410
- Address: 900 Court St NE, H-480, Salem, OR, 97301
- Website: http://www.oregonlegislature.gov/gomberg
