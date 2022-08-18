Executive Editor
The News Guard

Over the past several years, I have had the opportunity to work at all of Country Media’s publications in Oregon, including twice at The News Guard, as executive editor. All of the positions have been in news management.

Even with my departure from The News Guard a few years ago, I continued to assist in news content management and story coverage as other editors and reporters joined our team. Together, we continued our publication’s forward momentum. I left The News Guard after the company owners, Steve and Carol Hungerford, asked me to take on a new management role as publisher at our Columbia County publications, The Chronicle, The Chief and the News Advertiser, based in St. Helens.

