Over the past several years, I have had the opportunity to work at all of Country Media’s publications in Oregon, including twice at The News Guard, as executive editor. All of the positions have been in news management.
Even with my departure from The News Guard a few years ago, I continued to assist in news content management and story coverage as other editors and reporters joined our team. Together, we continued our publication’s forward momentum. I left The News Guard after the company owners, Steve and Carol Hungerford, asked me to take on a new management role as publisher at our Columbia County publications, The Chronicle, The Chief and the News Advertiser, based in St. Helens.
I was excited to accept the offer and for the opportunity to utilize and expand my management skills. As it turned out, just six months into my new role in Columbia County our company purchased The World in Coos Bay, The Curry County Pilot in Brookings and the Del Norte Triplicate in Crescent City. I was asked to go to Brookings to assist Country Media in overseeing news content, delivery and presentation of the Pilot and the Triplicate. I agreed to so, still overseeing our operations in Columbia County.
Within months, our professional teams were in place moving the southern Oregon and Northern California publications forward, allowing me to return to Columbia County to continue strengthening the three publications and our Oregon news websites.
Earlier this summer, I was promoted by Country Media as Regional Executive Editor, with the responsibility of overseeing regional news content, web site news coverage, and training/mentoring reporters and editors for selected County Media publications in northwest Oregon, which includes The News Guard.
I have relocated to Lincoln City as a positive approach to continue our mission of providing local news to our communities. I am working shoulder-to-shoulder with News Guard Publisher David Thornberry and Tillamook County Headlight Herald Publisher Joe Warren as we move our publications forward.
I am very excited to be able to resume my professional relationships with many of you in this wonderful community. I am overwhelmed with the positive community response to my return to The News Guard and to Lincoln City. Know that you can count on our team as your community newspaper.
As we move ahead, look for expanded local news and information, not just in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard, but online 24/7 at thenewsguard.com. We will provide the news of Lincoln City and Lincoln County and explain how world, nation, state and regional events impact our community. We also will provide feature stories about the people and the businesses making a positive impact in our community.
We are proud to be able to offer local business owners and operators the most effective support through a variety social media platforms. If you operate a local business, feel free to contact our sales team and Robyn Smith, who will be happy to assist you with a variety of professional approaches to help sustain and grow your business. Call 541-994-2178 for assistance and information.
We are all in this together. Your continued support makes all the difference.
News Guard Executive Editor Jeremy C. Ruark is also regional executive editor for Country Media. He may be reached at 541-994-2178 or at jruark@countrymedia.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.