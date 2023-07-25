Emy Syrop

With the quick turnaround from exposè to resignation regarding Dean Sawyer, I worry that in Newport and Lincoln County, we will pat ourselves on the back, go back to sleep and ignore the deeper problems that exists.

It was amazing to see the immediate response by our community to support our LGBTQ2S+ friends and neighbors and hold Sawyer accountable for his actions. Yet, I still heard the dialogue around the situation bring up calls for civility, that being angry will only cause more polarity or let's go back to being "the friendliest". The language we use to describe events and the world around us carries our privileges and biases. Why are we asking the people harmed to be civil when we don't demand it from the ones causing harm? Newport is not "the friendliest." There are friendly people here and many people who strive to make this city a welcoming place, but it doesn't always feel that way. There are people in Newport from marginalized communities, even those who have spent their whole lives here, who do not feel safe.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Do you have an evacuation plan in case of a wildfire or other emergency?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.