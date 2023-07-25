With the quick turnaround from exposè to resignation regarding Dean Sawyer, I worry that in Newport and Lincoln County, we will pat ourselves on the back, go back to sleep and ignore the deeper problems that exists.
It was amazing to see the immediate response by our community to support our LGBTQ2S+ friends and neighbors and hold Sawyer accountable for his actions. Yet, I still heard the dialogue around the situation bring up calls for civility, that being angry will only cause more polarity or let's go back to being "the friendliest". The language we use to describe events and the world around us carries our privileges and biases. Why are we asking the people harmed to be civil when we don't demand it from the ones causing harm? Newport is not "the friendliest." There are friendly people here and many people who strive to make this city a welcoming place, but it doesn't always feel that way. There are people in Newport from marginalized communities, even those who have spent their whole lives here, who do not feel safe.
I, along with many others, provided public comment for the Newport City Council meeting on June 15, 2020 regarding Action Against Racism in the Community in the wake of the George Floyd protests. I appreciate that our city council has taken steps to address these many issues but it takes the community at large to be unwavering in their efforts of being allies to our marginalized communities. It means standing up for us even when we aren't there because this disturbing event in our quiet coastal town doesn't exist in isolation. Don't let anyone get away with the excuse of "locker room talk" or "boys will be boys" or that it's a joke.
Read books written by BIPOC and LGBTQ2S+ writers to learn new perspectives and see our history from a different lens. Learn about covert racism and look around to see if you notice these socially acceptable signs of white supremacy. Learn about white privilege and other forms of privilege that put being white, male, cis-gendered, heterosexual, able bodied, educated and wealthy as the norm for our society and what it means when you don't check those boxes. When school boards and governments try to ban books that give us and our youth access to that knowledge and diverse perspectives, we better be there to stop them. And please see that Sawyer's posts are related to the current state of American politics that gave us the recent Supreme Court rulings. Stop stripping our rights to bodily autonomy and anti-discrimination laws before things get worse than they are. If you are complacent, you are complicit. We only need to look back in history to the 1930's to see where we are headed if we don't make changes now.
Canary In The Coalmine: Part II
The way we view nature is a reflection of how we view ourselves. Despite being a part of nature, we separate ourselves and create unnatural expectations and definitions about our natural world. For example, when threatened by humans, a mother bear protects her cubs with ferocity. She acts on instinct which we would consider normal, valid behavior in the wild. But through our cultural lens, because we are the threat, we turnaround and view her as aggressive, terrorizing, maybe even over-reacting and we may justify killing her. But the ethical, wise response would be to adjust our presence and recognize that we have been taking up too much space and too many resources. We revere Nature from afar but are fearful when she confronts man made religion and patriarchal social structures.
From microscopic organisms to mammals, there are various forms of reproduction, sex and sex chromosome combinations. Did you know humans can carry any of these variations of sex chromosomes - X, XX, XY, XXX, XXY, XYY and even variations with four sex chromosomes? However, individuals with only a Y chromosome cannot survive. Intersex people exist that do not fit the created binary categories of male and female. There is so much variety which is why people identify as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer, Two Spirit and more. These gender identities are normal and natural and should be able to exist within our society as they have existed in different cultures around the world. Unfortunately, we have been taught to fear the sexual and non-sexual self-expression of women and gender non-conforming people and like the mother bear, we seek to destroy those who dare to stand up, protect themselves and exist beyond the confines of our patriarchal prison.
The way we treat each other is also reflected in the way we treat our environment. This last week has been devastatingly plain in showing how out of balance our planet is. With the hottest global temperatures on record for a whole week, relentless heat waves and flash floods across the globe and the devastating wildfire in Alberta, Canada. The climate crisis has been affecting many places over the past decade but it's finally on America's doorstep. How many canaries need to die before we heed the warning? The more we know and understand about the natural world, the more we can know and understand ourselves. We are a part of nature, not in control of it.
We must respect our planet and re-learn to live in harmony with nature. We must break down the systems that continue to exploit our planet's resources and our own human labor. Instead, we need to build up our community support systems because everyone deserves food, housing, and safety. We can use modern technologies to revolutionize the way we do things, but we need ethical and sustainable practices to be the foundation in all that we do if we are going to have a habitable planet for ourselves and future generations.
Emy Syrop is an artist, marine biologist, and mother who lives in Newport.
