Last week I detailed federal investments in climate and our coastal waters. But of course, the State of Oregon is doing our part as well.
In June, the Oregon Legislature passed a landmark Climate Resilience Budget Framework that not only invests $90 million in climate resilience efforts statewide but will also be used to begin attracting nearly $1 billion in federal funding.
The Climate Resilience Budget Framework includes investments to help make our state’s residential and commercial buildings more energy-efficient, funds to develop community-resilience hubs for emergency preparedness, and funds for more robust wildfire resilience across Oregon. As well, the Framework provides continued investments in Oregon’s Solar & Storage Rebate Program, the Community Renewable Energy Grant Program, and the Natural & Working Lands Fund – an effort I was proud to lend my support to this legislative session in an effort to promote natural climate solutions on our working lands for biological carbon sequestration.
Over the past six months, I sponsored and passed HB 2914 to establish a dedicated fund and program for the retrieval and disposal of abandoned and derelict vessels languishing in our state’s waterways. I also led the effort to expand our successful marine reserves program on our coast.
While funding did not materialize for the expansion of the marine reserves program this last legislative session, I certainly haven’t given up. Moving forward, I will be communicating with the Governor’s Natural Resources team to begin exploring how we can fix the missed opportunity to better support our marine reserves in 2024.
I’ll also be advocating for and promoting other ocean policy issues that the Ocean Policy Advisory Commission has recommended as I begin to formulate my legislative priorities for the 2024 legislative session.
I also helped advocate for a number of successful conservation, environmental, and toxic-free interests over the last two sessions, including holding fuel operators responsible for developing seismic resilience plans for their fuel storage, establishing environmental review standards for the landing of undersea network cables, funding for the study of ocean acidification and hypoxia, overhauling our state’s recycling system, and implementing producer responsibility rules for plastic-waste polluters.
I was also very proud to lend my ‘yes’ vote to HB 2021 two years ago to get our state moving toward a 100% below baseline target of greenhouse gas emission by 2040.
This session, I was also proud to support and co-sponsor HB 3043, which directs the Oregon Health Authority to begin regulating potentially toxic chemicals in children’s products and SB 543, which prohibits food vendors from using Styrofoam packaging for prepared food in Oregon.
I often opine that good work of global consequence is happening every day at the research hub south of Newport. If we are going to address the climate challenge, ocean warming, acidification, fishing and energy, those advances will come from Hatfield, the Marine Science Center, NOAA and PacWave. The central coast of Oregon is quickly emerging as the leading region addressing climate and changing ocean science.
As I said in the first of these two reports, new ocean-climate investments in Oregon’s coast and communities demonstrate the kind of opportunities we have to fight and adapt to climate change and be better stewards of our lands and natural resources.
We owe our gratitude to ocean climate action champions in our legislature and Congress who fought for these investments. Taking action gives us hope for a just and livable future where our communities and our citizens cannot just survive, but thrive, in a changing climate.
