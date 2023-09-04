State Rep. David Gomberg

Oregon’s coast is increasingly shaped by the climate crisis. Sea level rise, more severe flooding, intensifying storms, and ocean acidification are threatening our coastal communities and their ocean-based economies.

Climate change is causing bluff erosion, receding shorelines, and impacts on shellfish populations. In the face of these challenges, we have tremendous opportunity to implement innovative solutions that will help Oregonians adapt and thrive in a changing climate.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What are your plans for Labor Day?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.