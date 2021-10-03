Greetings and salutations to our friends, neighbors and donors who have been supporting us through all the immense amount of changes that we have encountered over the last five years.
Formerly known as the Lincoln City Warming Shelter Inc, we started our efforts in the Winter season of 2016 by running the Lincoln City Warming shelter. The following year, we expanded exponentially to include a year-round program that offered a shower, laundry service, meals, a seasonal warming shelter and case management to those in need of further assistance.
In December of 2019, we rebranded our organization and changed our name from the Lincoln City Warming Shelter Inc to Coastal Support Services in order to be more inclusive of all the services we provide in addition to our seasonal warming shelter.
Shortly after rebranding, COVID-19 hit hard forcing us to finish out our warming shelter season using motel vouchers in partnership with Lincoln County. COVID-19 caused most of our programs to come to a halt, leaving us with no choice but to create a mobile meal program delivering lunches, PPE and basic necessities to seven locations throughout Lincoln City to encourage social distancing.
We continued our mobile meal program until September of 2020 when the Echo Mountain Fire devastated Otis. After getting back from being evacuated, we partnered with Marci Baker of Marci’s Bar and Bistro to open RISE (Resilient Individuals Serving Everyone), which was a combined effort to help those who were fire victims, people negatively effected by COVID-19 and of course, our local homeless population.
As our population of consumers grew, it became apparent that we needed to find a permanent location to continue our necessary programs such as providing a shower, laundry service and meals to encourage sanitation among our homeless population in light of the pandemic we are still in. With the help of David Elton of the Elton Family Foundation our dreams came true. Located at 1808 NE Highway 101, Lincoln City, OR we were able to once again offer a shower, laundry service, clothing, meals and additional case management to those in need of further assistance.
As we enter into the cold season, we will once again have the ability to run our traditional warming shelter using a host church. We are planning our volunteer meeting for 6 p.m. Wednesday October 20, at 1808 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
To make donations of needed items or for volunteer opportunities prior to the meeting, please contact Sharon Padilla at 541-992-5748. To make monetary donations, or for potential partnerships, please contact Amanda Cherryholmes at 541-264-0457 or e-mail at csslincolncounty@gmail.com
From the bottom of our hearts, we thank everyone who has and will continue to help us serve our local homeless population.
Amanda Cherryholmes is the executive director of Coastal Support Services, formerly known as the Lincoln City Warming Shelter.
