At the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce, we believe in helping businesses prosper so our diverse communities can thrive.
Small businesses are the life-blood of our communities. There is no such thing as a “non-essential” small business – or job.
Finally, there is a Political Action Committee (PAC) dedicated solely to protecting small businesses – Defend Small Business PAC.
The Defend Small Business PAC is a collaborative effort between Oregon’s local chambers of commerce to protect and support our small businesses, their employees, and our communities.
It is about changing the political culture in Oregon – and replacing the legislature with people who will actually stand up for our small businesses.
Oregon State Chamber of Commerce started this effort because in the past two years, we found out that Oregon politicians and state agencies viewed our small businesses as “non-essential.”
As a result, large multinational corporations stayed open and made record profits. Small businesses were shut down. Small business employees were called “non-essential” and sent to a broken unemployment agency.
In the meantime, most of our lawmakers and politicians either supported the shutdowns or lacked the courage to do anything about it.
And if that wasn’t enough, the legislature then tried to push through a tax on our federal Paycheck Protection loans. That’s right – after all the indignities suffered at the hands of Oregon politicians – they then wanted to tax your PPP loans.
Our message is simply this …. “Never again.”
Acting alone, it is difficult for a single small business to make a political impact. But together, our collective voice can be powerful.
An easy – and free – way to contribute to the Defend Small Business PAC is to use your Oregon Political Tax Credit. Through our tax system, the State of Oregon gives each tax-paying Oregonian a $50 gift. But you can’t keep it. You have to make a choice, either pay it in state taxes -- or donate it to a qualified PAC. We hope you choose to give it to the Defend Small Business PAC.
Each year, thousands of Oregonians contribute their $50 per person, $100 per couple Oregon Political Tax Credit to the PAC of their choice. The Political Tax Credit is a wonderful benefit as it literally allows you to give critical support to Defend Small Business PAC while costing you nothing!
For specific info: https://www.oregonchamber.org/defend-small-business-pac/join-the-fight
By giving your Oregon Political Tax Credit to Defend Small Business PAC, you will join a movement to ensure that small businesses and our employees are never again treated as “non-essential.”
For the first time, we will be holding the Legislature accountable to never again abandon their small businesses.
Thank you in advance for whatever you can give, and I’d like to wish you and your family all the best.
*There is no limit to what you can choose to donate to Defend Small Business PAC, but the Oregon Political Tax Credit only applies to the first $100/couple or $50/individual.
As of January 2013, the Oregon Political Tax Credit no longer applies to tax filers with incomes exceeding $75,000/individual or $150,000/couple.
Lynn Snodgrass is the Chair of Defend Small Business PAC. The Oregon State Chamber of Commerce can be reached at 503-363-2162.
