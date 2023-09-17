I hit the mean streets of social media recently to ask my e-peeps a game I call, "What would you ask a life coach?"
It assumes you want to ask a life coach anything, but there are always a few adventures to lob some ideas my way. Most recently, this audacious little morsel came through my messages; "What would I ask a lifecoach? How do you say the right thing?"
How's that for a question? I mean, if we can do this, we can rule the world! Despite its seeming impossibility, the fact that if we crack this nut we can at the very least change our OWN world, means we gotta give it a shot.
As an executive coach, I'm pretty sure I know the answer to this, despite the fact that I don't have any idea what "the right thing" could possibly be. This for many reasons not the least of this is I don't know what the situation is, who the people are and maybe most importantly of all, the outcome it is you seek.
And that's the answer to the question, how do you say the right thing?
First you have to answer a whole bunch of questions for yourself and about and likely with the person or persons with whom you're attempting to communicate.
But that's a big sentence with hefty words so let's break it down (I hope there's some sort of hip hop tune attending you now...)
"The right thing" is so subjective as to be impossible to attain. The best we can do is put down some base rules for structure:
People's behavior always makes sense when you understand their version of the world. In order to respond to people and situations that can seem "bad" we have to ask clarifying quesitons first, in order to respond to what we THINK is happening.
A great question to ask someone who's choices, words or current actions don't make sense/offend you is; "What's happening for you right now?"
Sometimes the right thing to say is to let the other person explain, but most important thing about knowing the right thing to say, is making double, then triple and possibly quadruple sure you understand the other person and what their words and your words mean to them.
Until you and your romantic someone know what you mean when you say, "I want a traditional relationship," (Just one question to start, specifically what tradition?"). Or until your housekeeper understands when you say, "Please take the garbage out," you mean, "Take the garbage bag from each garbage can throughout the house and empty them in the garage can. Replace each bag after any grime is wiped off the can and put them back in place," it is unfair to say, "I don't know what to say to my housekeeper, he does a bad job."
In my very long and halloed experience of NOT saying the "right" thing a lot, my opinion is the key to saying the "right" thing is to ask a lot of clarifying questions first. And when in doubt, there's no rule about responding time. It's best to take some time, ask yourself about your desired outcome and circcle back when you're feeling more confident.
There's a lot of peace in knowing there's no real right way to do something. There's a lot of possibility in asking a good question and that at least feels very right to me.
Michelle Pierson Young is a Lincoln City life coach. She may be reached at Michelleatplay.com.
