Every year on the third Thursday of October, millions of people across the world Drop, Cover, and Hold On for the Great Shake Out; an annual opportunity to learn and practice earthquake safety.
This year, the largest earthquake drill in the world falls on Thursday, October 20th at 10:20 a.m. local time and everyone is encouraged to participate.
Whether you are at home, work, school, or driving, you can practice how to be safer during earthquakes by learning to Drop, Cover, and Hold On. If you are in a building you will drop to the ground, take cover under a desk or table, and hold on. If you are outside, you should find an open space away from buildings, trees, streetlights, and powerlines. If you are driving, pull over, stop and stay there with your seatbelt fastened.
It is important to remember that during an earthquake, you should not exit the building or move until the shaking has stopped. Once an earthquake begins, you may only have seconds to protect yourself before the shaking becomes too strong, so practice now to know how to respond later. Please register at ShakeOut.org/oregon/register to be counted and to receive updates.
In addition to knowing how to Drop, Cover and Hold On during an earthquake, it is important to take the steps to prepare before an earthquake.
- Walk through your space to identify potential hazards and secure moveable items like heavy furniture, televisions, or bookshelves.
- Create a disaster plan that includes where you will evacuate to and how you will communicate.
- Be sure to keep emergency supplies in multiple locations and have a go-kit in case you need to evacuate quickly.
- Gather copies of your important documents (identification, insurance cards, family/friend contacts) for easy access later. By preparing now and learning how to react, you will be able to recover more quickly after.
For Oregon, along with the rest of the West Coast, this event carries a unique meaning because the region is preparing for the Cascadia earthquake. Those of us living and working along the coast are quite used to hearing about this looming disaster, as the earthquake could trigger a significant tsunami.
The Cascadia subduction zone is a 620-mile-long fault, between the Juan de Fuca plate and the North American plate, extending from Cape Mendocino, California, to Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada. On January 26th, 1700, this fault ruptured, generating a 9.0 magnitude earthquake, subsequently forcing a tsunami onto the coastline. It is estimated that this can occur every 220 to 505 years, making the earthquake a matter of when not if.
We, as people who live, work, or vacation on the coast need to be thinking about our emergency preparations because we face very real and serious threats, but it is not just “the big one” we have to keep in mind. Severe weather like thunder and lighting, extreme wind, and even winter storms are common occurrences that we need to be ready for.
These storms are usually accompanied by power outages, some may last hours, while others may last days. It is likely that there will be a disruption to aspects of your daily activities such as water, communication, use of medical devices, and services like grocery stores and gas stations.
It is important to prepare now by keeping flashlights and batteries accessible, making alternate plans for using medical devices that rely on power, and having plenty of nonperishable food items. Generators are a useful tool during a power outage, but you should always remember to practice generator safety.
Preparing for these hazards and learning how to respond will be helpful for not only you, but also your whole community and will aid in the efforts to get back to normal more efficiently.
Cassidy Boyle is the Emergency Preparedness Coordinator with the City of Lincoln City and may be reached at 5041-996-1235, or at cboyle@lincolncity.org
