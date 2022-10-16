Great ShakeOut

Every year on the third Thursday of October, millions of people across the world Drop, Cover, and Hold On for the Great Shake Out; an annual opportunity to learn and practice earthquake safety.

This year, the largest earthquake drill in the world falls on Thursday, October 20th at 10:20 a.m. local time and everyone is encouraged to participate.

