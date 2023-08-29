I was recently one of the facilitators at a business mastermind. It was my job to keep conversations moving forward and helping people refine their questions and answers.
I enjoy the job. I like people coming up with unique solutions using perspectives from all walks of life. Solutions come from these conversations so foreign to my way of thinking that being there and learning from others feels like magic.
It was in this same environment I was informed someone found me abrasive. I’m going to be frank and admit I jumped directly to super angry. I did not pass go and I did not collect $200.
There I was, doing a complex job, people were having great experiences and coming up with new solutions... and I’m abrasive? 1’m abrasive?
It took me a few days to right my upset apple cart. I’m pretty proud to admit it took me just a few days. My expectation is that the next time I find someone takes “issue” with me in that way, I will be better able to keep my apple cart in fine condition. Here’s my plan.
Upon inspection of said accusation that I am abrasive, I’ve had to admit this is a fact, according to this person and possibly other people.
So what now? If I am indeed human, and sometimes people find me not to their liking, what now? Well, for starters, it turns out abrasive things can shine other things up. Further, are abrasives bad by nature? And what exactly is abrasive and in what context? Maybe soft things feel really abrasive to sensitive things but feel cozy to strong things. So maybe I’m abrasive, but to whom and in what way and do I automatically want to agree or disagree with that... wait for it... opinion?
As I wrestled with the idea that maybe I hadn’t done everything exactly “right.” Even if doing things “right” was a thing, not everyone would necessarily agree that it was “right” at all. I came to realize I’m no longer willing to be distracted by vague accusations and contextually questionable opinions.
What I am willing to do is take my opportunities and enjoy the gigs I get and the people who come to me with insight and collaboration.
I’m not saying I’ll dismiss criticism out of hand, only that I’ll be sure to distinguish one opinion and one person’s perspective from all the other information I have in addition to it.
You might not get called abrasive, but I bet you’ve been accused of things that felt unfair and inaccurate. We all have. The next time someone calls you a name or says you’re not to their exact tastes and expectation, I invite you to join me in saying with deep love and respect to your critic, “So what now?”
And if that’s more of a conversation than you’re up for, I’d go with, “Okay.” Everyone is going to have an opinion. Let them.
