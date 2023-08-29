Michelle Pierson Young
Country Media, Inc.

I was recently one of the facilitators at a business mastermind. It was my job to keep conversations moving forward and helping people refine their questions and answers.

I enjoy the job. I like people coming up with unique solutions using perspectives from all walks of life. Solutions come from these conversations so foreign to my way of thinking that being there and learning from others feels like magic.

