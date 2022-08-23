Health care is emerging from a strange and difficult period, bringing a glimmer of hope for a return to more normal and predictable ways of doing our business – caring for the health of our community.

Samaritan Health Services is still figuring out what “normal” will look like, but we hope it means patients will gradually feel confident to seek elective and routine care, that visitors can once again enter our hospitals without restriction, and that our staff can focus on what they do best: giving compassionate and professional care with a kind heart.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Do you plan an end-of-summer getaway?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.