Health care is emerging from a strange and difficult period, bringing a glimmer of hope for a return to more normal and predictable ways of doing our business – caring for the health of our community.
Samaritan Health Services is still figuring out what “normal” will look like, but we hope it means patients will gradually feel confident to seek elective and routine care, that visitors can once again enter our hospitals without restriction, and that our staff can focus on what they do best: giving compassionate and professional care with a kind heart.
As we’ve entered the endemic stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, the situation is still far from normal. Hospitals in Oregon, and nationwide, continue to face unprecedented challenges. There is not enough room on this page to list all the woes faced by hospitals across the nation and the reasons for them but they can be summarized in a few words.
- Hospitals are being hammered by financial pressures due to lost revenue during the pandemic and the overall increase in the cost of everything from wages to utilities to supplies and more.
- Hospitals are understaffed while often being filled to capacity with patients.
From a broader perspective, our population is aging and experiencing increased health concerns while the numbers of young people entering the medical field are in decline. From a local, coastal perspective, lack of affordable housing – or any housing – as well as lack of childcare are additional obstacles to hiring.
Specific to the pandemic, understaffing happens when hospital staff who are ill or who have been exposed must quarantine or isolate for five to 10 days, depending on test results and symptoms. This is for the protection of staff and patients. Additionally, during the stressful height of the pandemic, many health care staff retired, moved closer to family and friends, or resigned for other work.
A short-term solution to the staffing shortage, for us and many other hospitals, has been to pay premium wages to attract costly traveling nurses to fill vacancies, which contributes to the financial pressures; see first bullet point.
A side note about hospital capacity: Sometimes hospitalized patients are ready to be discharged to an assisted living center or rehabilitation center, but many of those facilities are also understaffed and not accepting new admissions. So, some of our patients needing post-acute care remain in the hospital longer than necessary, taking beds away from emergency patients and others. It’s a difficult domino effect.
- People seem to be more anxious, less civil and perhaps experiencing more mental health problems -- and they are increasingly taking it out on our staff. The angry public is not unique to health care. Anyone working retail can attest that nerves are frayed and common courtesy is not so common.
We understand that patients who are ill, hurting or confused may strike out, verbally and even physically. To help our staff give their best to all patients and to be kind to themselves, we encourage them to report unacceptable behavior from patients and others.
So, what is the glimmer of hope for health care, especially here on the coast?
Finances. Fortunately, Samaritan Health Services is a fiscally responsible organization and we have performed better than some neighboring health systems, although operating margins are still very tight. Patients are once again feeling safe to return to our hospitals and clinics to seek care they may have deferred, which helps our fiscal bottom line.
Staffing. At recent Samaritan job fairs, we have been encouraged by the quantity and quality of applicants. Our Talent Acquisition team has fine-tuned the hiring process to push through qualified applicants quickly so they can join the Samaritan team. We offer purpose-driven work, enticing benefits, competitive wages and an atmosphere of inclusiveness to keep turnover rates low and continuity of service to our customers high.
Becoming an HRO. Samaritan Health Services is also taking steps to become a high reliability organization. We are committed to having zero preventable injuries, harm and failures. Most every hospital or clinic meeting begins with employees sharing safety moments. Details about serious safety events – how they happened, how they can be prevented in the future – are shared system-wide. This raises awareness, builds transparency, creates a sense of teamwork and gives confidence that every voice in the organization can be heard.
Quality Data. Samaritan Health Services strives for excellence in the way care is delivered to patients. We seek input from our patients about their experience, we carefully monitor survey data, and we make improvements when needed to help keep our quality numbers high and the patient experience exceptional.
We aren’t the only ones keeping an eye on our quality metrics - the U.S. government keeps close tabs on us, too. In fact, in the most recent U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) release of quality data, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital each received an overall four-star rating, out of a possible five stars. In the CMS patient experience ratings, North Lincoln received five stars while Pacific Communities Hospital earned a four-star rating.
The vision at Samaritan Health Services is for all staff to work with PRIDE – passion, respect, integrity, dedication and excellence.
Should you have ideas on how we can improve the patient experience, please call the Service Excellence number at 541-768-5701 or email us at SHSServiceExcellence@samhealth.org.
Lesley Ogden, MD, is the CEO at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital and Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. She may be reached at 541-994-3661.
