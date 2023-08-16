I grew up thinking I wasn’t very smart.
Maybe there was a part of me that knew I had some brain cells that were agile, but I chose to believe I was average. What I’ve discovered since then isn’t that “I’m smarter” than anyone else, but that I have a particular kind of smart and now I understand better how to use it.
That’s the trick, right there. If we’re to believe some great minds on the topic, “The measure of intelligence is the ability to change,” Albert Einstein, and “I’m not the smartest fellow in the world but I sure can pick smart colleague,” F.D.R., then we can assume we have a little sump-in’ sump-in’ to bring to life’s party. We’ve changed with life’s shifts and we can pick colleagues from a world menu with today’s technology. We got this!
You can do a Google search and come up with all kinds of “intelligence”. But a more interesting search is when you think about the things in life you like to do, you’re good at doing and people report to you they see you as “good” at that thing.
I’m not suggesting you go all willy nilly, thinking awesome thoughts about yourself and building that self esteem all over the place. No, slow your roll there, we’re just getting started.
I’m just saying there’s information about the particular being that is you, and you probably don’t have, or maybe haven’t been willing to accept this information.
The best part about discovering your kind of smart is it helps you run your world more effectively. Once I realized I’m excellent at thinking in other people’s favor and not so great at keeping my books, I hired the last part out and began working with even more focus and bandwidth. All I was looking for was relief from the stress of details, what I gained was a feeling of peace and having time to do the parts of my life where I thrive.
We’re a fascinating species in my opinion. We are strange and wonderful. We make decisions and have preferences that differ so greatly from one another that we might sometimes be tempted to imagine we “know” or we “should know” or someone else definitely “knows”. In fact, it is our collective perspectives that create the whole and no particular angle can be “right.” And, there is no kind of smart that is better than another. When we forget this, we can’t appreciate ourselves or others and we may never have the pleasure of thriving in a life we’ve designed for our own kind of smart.
I’m glad your kind of “smart” is in the world. I hope you use it in good health.
