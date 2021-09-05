I don’t know about you, but I could stand a little frivolity. Many things I’ve been looking forward to attending have been postponed or canceled. And opportunities to get to know people in the community grow slim. No matter how good the reason, it’s still a missed opportunity. But there will be a next time.
Until next time, I would like to ask as many of you as possible 15 questions. They aren’t hard. It’s not a quiz, they’re about you. Some – maybe all – are silly. And I’d like to share your answers with everyone.
Have you ever been curious about the guy that pumps your gas? Have you ever wondered if under the professional demeanor your banker believes in Bigfoot? I’m already developing a list in my mind of community members I want to ask. We all have a story, and we all have difference and things in common.
Maybe you don’t agree with any policy supported by your elected official, but as it turns out, you like the same candy. Maybe you want to travel to the same place as your child’s teacher, or maybe you’ve already been there.
I will ask the questions that you would have never thought to ask. That could be because they aren’t really that important in the big scheme of things, but what is the big scheme anyway? There’s nothing terribly controversial about the make and model of the first car you ever owned, but it’s still a fun fact. And maybe like me, you had a silver 1978 Toyota Corolla. Maybe you also named your car Fred. Or maybe, you’ve just discovered what an odd duck I was at 16.
But it’s not all fun and games either. We’re kind of in a pandemic. We all talk about how it impacts businesses and our government, but I want to know how it has impacted you and your family. How has it been hardest? Or maybe you had a fabulous epiphany about life from it, or maybe you are now an expert basket weaver because of it. Maybe we’ll all have the same answer to that question, but I think not.
So I’m asking you to just play along. It is fun. If there’s someone you’re curious about, send me an e-mail and I will put them on the list. This week, I’m introducing Robyn Smith, our new general manager and advertising representative. I might have liked to introduce her to you more formally, but I couldn’t get her to sit still for long enough to do an interview. She’s got some energy. And as you can see on page 10, she loves pugs.
You’re gonna want to check it out. I hope anyway. And I hope if I ask you, you will agree. Someone may find you fascinating. I have, in fact, as a business owner in another life, had a reporter ask me 15 questions. I now have it framed on the wall of my office. While my answers might be different now, it’s a snapshot of me at a significant time in my life and it’s a wonderful memory. So again, let’s take a moment to be silly and find some fun facts about each other.
