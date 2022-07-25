As long as America has been around, national and local newspapers have been around, too. They have survived throughout the centuries because they form the indispensable mortar that holds our communities together. But today both national and local papers are in trouble. “Around 7% of America's counties now have no local news outlet and around 20% are at risk of their communities becoming news deserts,” reports Axios Media Trends analyst Sara Fischer. “The surviving newspapers are a fraction of their former size, and revenues and profits have significantly declined.”
It’s a “crisis for our democracy and our society,” Penelope Abernathy, the director of Northwestern University’s School of Journalism, said. She referred to the widespread economic decline that has affected communities of all size, followed by “the rise of news deserts.” The extinction of local news, she explained, leaves citizens without the crucial information they need to address those economic troubles.
Close at hand, however, I am relieved to point out that there’s good news — in the form of our own Lincoln City News Guard! This paper, which just celebrated its XX anniversary, still fulfills the role of uniting and enlightening our town, despite all the challenging changes. Given the diversity of its readership, this is no trivial feat. Some readers look for schools and sports news. Some for arts and entertainment happenings. Some for local, county, state, and even federal politics. The one thing everyone has in common is a crucial reliance on a strong local economy. I have seen the News Guard serving all these needs, but I am especially thankful for the way it supports Lincoln City business.
When the guests at our guesthouse pick up their News Guard, they routinely tell me how impressed they are that a small, isolated town like ours has so far escaped the national trend towards news deserts. But nothing in life is certain. I want this newspaper to be with me — and us — for the long haul. I’d like to see more households becoming subscribers; following the News Guard on Facebook; or just making a regular stop at: https://www.thenewsguard.com/ Better yet, as the economy rebounds, I hope to see more and more advertisers in the newspaper, because that really benefits local journalism.
Let’s never let Lincoln City follow other towns in becoming a news desert.
Mitch Gould and Rusty Keller operate the town’s most unique destination, Lakeheart Art Deco Guesthouse. Their short-term rental is having its Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, July 28, from 4 to 5pm, at 2137 NE Lake Drive in Lincoln City.
