As long as America has been around, national and local newspapers have been around, too. They have survived throughout the centuries because they form the indispensable mortar that holds our communities together. But today both national and local papers are in trouble. “Around 7% of America's counties now have no local news outlet and around 20% are at risk of their communities becoming news deserts,” reports Axios Media Trends analyst Sara Fischer. “The surviving newspapers are a fraction of their former size, and revenues and profits have significantly declined.”

It’s a “crisis for our democracy and our society,” Penelope Abernathy, the director of Northwestern University’s School of Journalism, said. She referred to the widespread economic decline that has affected communities of all size, followed by “the rise of news deserts.” The extinction of local news, she explained, leaves citizens without the crucial information they need to address those economic troubles.

