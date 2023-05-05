Each week in Lincoln County, juries make decisions that change lives.
They provide justice for victims and families, ensure that businesses honor their obligations, award damages to people injured through the negligence of others, and determine whether an individual will be imprisoned or set free.
This fundamental pillar of our democracy — the right to a trial by a jury of our peers — depends entirely on those who answer the call to service.
I know it can be tempting to see a jury summons as an inconvenience, particularly during a pandemic, but jury service is one of the most important civic duties you can participate in. When you report for jury duty, you are helping our courts ensure that everyone in our community receives the rights they are guaranteed by the Constitution.
May is Juror Appreciation Month, and your local judges and court staff would like to extend their gratitude to those who have responded for jury duty. In Lincoln County, that is about 1,700 people each year. Numerous citizens served even during the early stages of the pandemic, when our courts remained open and jury trials continued to happen with COVID precautions in place to keep everyone safe.
Beyond serving out of obligation, many who answer their jury summons also see the opportunity as an interesting learning experience. Jury service is a unique opportunity to witness firsthand the inside of our courthouse and how court proceedings work.
Additionally, jury service is not a long commitment for most people. In Lincoln County, regular jury service lasts one month — people call in several times a week during that month to see whether they need to show up in person. For those who do end up being chosen for a jury, most trials typically last one to two days.
The vast majority of those who report for service do not actually serve on a jury. However, when we have a good turnout of jurors, it is much easier to excuse jurors with medical appointments or other obligations. We also never know how many jurors may be excused because they are familiar with the parties or witnesses, or because of the subject matter of the trial. Even if you are not selected to serve, responding to a jury summons is of value.
Also, Oregon law protects workers by barring employers from firing, threatening to fire, intimidating, or coercing employees because of their jury service. We would like to thank the many private companies, government agencies, small businesses, school districts, and all those who encourage and support their employees when they are called to jury service.
Your local courts — and your fellow community members — depend on your service. Thank you for doing your duty!
Judge Sheryl Bachart is the presiding judge for the Lincoln County Circuit Court.
