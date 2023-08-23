The Lincoln City Chamber plays a unique role in Lincoln City.
People often think we work for the government, but no, we are a 501c6 Non-Profit Organization. One of the sayings that you’ll hear in Chamber world, is, “When you see one chamber, you’ve seen one chamber”, because every chamber operates differently.
Some chambers have a contract with the city to run the Visitor’s Center, and/or be designated the Destination Marketing Organization, which is funded through Transient Room Tax dollars. Here in Lincoln City, Explore Lincoln City is the designated Destination Marketing Organization. The Lincoln City Chamber relies on membership dues, grants and fundraisers to keep us going. We work closely with the city of Lincoln City and partner on many projects. In fact, we were very grateful to have received a grant from the city to replace the well-worn carpet at the chamber office with hardwood floors and repair the dry rot along the ramp entering the building. It looks and feels like a whole new office. Stop in and check it out!
At the Lincoln City Chamber, we collaborate and work with numerous organizations such as the US Chamber and Oregon State Chamber. Both organizations are invaluable for training opportunities, connecting us with other Chamber Directors, and gaining federal and statewide information, especially during the legislative session.
The Oregon Coast Visitor’s Association is another organization that we work closely with for the betterment of Lincoln City. They are funded through Travel Oregon to support the entire Oregon Coast. The travelability conference that the chamber organized connected a lot of key players in the accessibility arena and helped form relationships around the state to not only share information but work closely together on various projects.
We offer Chamber Members,
Networking, Collaboration and Education.
You get to hang out with some amazing people at Chamber functions. You’re likely seated next to like-minded professionals, industry leaders, and potential customers. You’ll hear from dynamic speakers at the monthly chamber luncheons and could attend educational classes featuring interactive workshops and training sessions. For example, I was talking to a realtor, and she asked me to explain the Short-Term Rental laws in Lincoln City and Lincoln County to her. I said, I don’t think you want me explaining the laws to you…but I can find someone who can. So, I reached out to Lynlei Gilleo, Director of the Board of Realtors, and together we organized the Short-Term Rental Class where experts from the City and County will be our guest speakers to give up to date, accurate information about the STR’s.
Business Development and Support,
The Chamber has many ways to showcase and help your business get recognized. Visibility is crucial for business growth and the Lincoln City Chamber’s website is a great place to get noticed. The print and online directory ensures that businesses gain exposure to a targeted audience actively seeking local products and services. As a Chamber Member you are not only listed on the website, but you can post Job Openings, Events, and Hot Deals.
Another successful way the chamber gets new businesses noticed is the iconic “Ribbon Cutting Event”. This ceremonial affair not only marks the official opening of a new business, but also serves as a successful tool to gain attention and build credibility while getting noticed by the community.
The Chamber Office is located on the corner of Highway 101 and Logan Road where we function as a busy visitors’ center. We talk to countless people each day who are either visiting the area and want recommendations on what to do and see while in town or have recently moved to the area and need a variety of local services.
In this digital era where personal touch has become increasingly rare, we strive to create a sense of belonging and camaraderie within our chamber. We pride ourselves on forming long-lasting relationships which give us the ability to focus on the unique needs and challenges of the individual businesses in the area.
I am honored to have served as the Lincoln City Chamber Director for the past 7 years and am looking forward to many more to come.
Lori Arce-Torres is the Executive Director of the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce. She may be reached at 541-994-3070. The Chamer is located at 4039 NW Logan Road in Lincoln City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.