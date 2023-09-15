The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) child welfare program invites members of the public, and representatives of local businesses, service organizations, the faith community, and other agencies to join us for an open community forum to discuss Lincoln County’s needs around fostering youth.
The primary goal of this meeting is to discuss the creation of some unconventional partnerships and opportunities for collaboration in the interest growing and supporting adults who are caring for these vulnerable youth. The meeting will take place on from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.Wednesday Sept. 20, at the child welfare office located at 119 NE 4th Street in Newport.
During the meeting we delve more deeply into the needs. Afterwards we hope to engage participants in some brainstorming to see if there are things that they, or the organization they represent, are willing to do. However, there will be no obligations placed upon anyone who attends, or any organization that sends a representative. We do hope to begin building relationships can create a foundation for the future.
Lincoln County has not been immune to the Oregon-wide trend of steady decline in people seeking to care for vulnerable youth. As of 09.05.2023 there are 78 youth from Lincoln County who are in state custody and placed in Resource Homes. Lincoln County currently has 51 Certified Resource Homes. Of those, 13 (25%) are “general providers”, meaning they became certified to care for youth they do not know. The remaining 38 (75%) have been certified for specific children, such as relatives, or friends of their children.
Lincoln County also has about twice the statewide percentage of teens in care compared to the statewide average.
Lincoln County is culturally rich, and we seek to reflect Resource Parents that reflect this diversity. This includes increasing our number of Resource Families with tribal affiliations. At the same time, we want to encourage these families to consider exploring the unique opportunities available through our partners at the Siletz Tribe. We also need help supporting our valued Resource Families. Examples of things that could help us include:
- Displaying things to generate interest/public awareness in work sites (posters, pamphlets, pends, magnets etc.)
- Forwarding information to your organization through internal communication (employees/members at meetings or through bulletins, emails)
- Communicating to people/groups served by your organization (customers, partners)
- Sharing information with your personal and professional networks.
- Volunteers to hand out informational materials at recruitment events, put up posters, neighborhood saturation efforts.
- Transportation (Drivers) to help children get to appointments, visits, or other things.
- Delivering things to Resource Families (beds, car seats,
- Assisting staff with supervision/direct care
- Respite for Resource Parents
- Supporting the “Foster Parent Night Out” events
Event planning and coordination around:
- Annual Resource Parent appreciation
- Thanksgiving and holiday events serving the youth in care and their families.
Every Child Oregon is our partner in recruitment and retention. They relay on volunteers to carry out their activities which also support ODHS’s recruitment and retention activities. We would like to see a group of volunteers cultivated to support Every Child’s work. Every offers additional opportunities for people who want to make a difference in the lives of Resource Families.
We are not seeking any financial donations or support for this effort. Our focus is on building a coalition of volunteers and entities that will help us further spread information about the needs and what people can do to help.
We hope you will join us. If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact Certification Supervisor William Boldt at 541-220-3105.
William Boldt is a Certification Supervisor at Oregon Department of Human Services in Newport. The office may be reached at 541-265-8557.
