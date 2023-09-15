Community Forum
Country Media, Inc.

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) child welfare program invites members of the public, and representatives of local businesses, service organizations, the faith community, and other agencies to join us for an open community forum to discuss Lincoln County’s needs around fostering youth.

The primary goal of this meeting is to discuss the creation of some unconventional partnerships and opportunities for collaboration in the interest growing and supporting adults who are caring for these vulnerable youth. The meeting will take place on from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.Wednesday Sept. 20, at the child welfare office located at 119 NE 4th Street in Newport.

