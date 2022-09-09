Guest Column
The News Guard

If you are a registered voter and live within the city limits of Lincoln City, you will have the opportunity to increase our lodging tax to 12%. At a special meeting on August 19, the Lincoln City City Council voted to send this question to the voters:

Should the City of Lincoln City transient room tax be increased from 9.5 percent to 12 percent?

