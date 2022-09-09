If you are a registered voter and live within the city limits of Lincoln City, you will have the opportunity to increase our lodging tax to 12%. At a special meeting on August 19, the Lincoln City City Council voted to send this question to the voters:
Should the City of Lincoln City transient room tax be increased from 9.5 percent to 12 percent?
History
A transient room tax was originally established in Lincoln City in 1991 when voters approved a 7% tax on the charge of the accommodation for occupants of transient lodging, effective January 1, 1992. This tax was increased by the voters to 8% in 2002 and 9.5% in 2008. No increase has been made since that time.
During recent work session discussions, it was the consensus of the council members that we did not want to burden our full-time residents with costs associated with our tourists. As in other coastal cities, our infrastructure must support a population far in excess of our full-time population. Our population of 10,000 can easily reach 40,000 on a summer weekend. A lodging tax helps to cover costs associated with this influx of visitors. During our work session discussions, we understood that it would be possible for the City Council to pass an ordinance to raise the lodging tax.
The process
At our regular council meeting on August 15 staff was directed to bring forward an ordinance to increase Lincoln City’s transient room tax to 12%. Later that week the Lincoln City City Attorney realized that we needed to amend the City Charter to increase the lodging tax. Amending the Charter requires a vote of the citizens, and in order to include the matter on the November 2022 ballot we needed to submit our proposal to the County Clerk no later than August 19. On August 19 the City Council held a special meeting and passed a resolution to present a ballot measure to increase the city’s lodging tax to the voters in November.
One of Oregon’s most visited State Parks is the D River Wayside in Lincoln City. The restroom facilities there have needed updating for many years. The City has been in discussions with State Parks to take over the D River Wayside. We have finally come to a verbal agreement to lease the land for 50 years. State Representative David Gomberg and Senator Dick Anderson were able to obtain state funds to assist the City in replacing the outdated restroom facilities at D River Wayside with a new visitor center. However, the cost of replacing the restrooms with a new visitor center exceeds the funds that have been allocated. If an increase to the lodging tax is approved, we will have the funds to build a new center to appropriately welcome our visitors to Lincoln City.
What the funding will do
Lincoln County, and many other parts of Oregon, are facing an opioid crisis. At one time the County had an interagency narcotics team to combat drugs. Several years ago, cities were unable to provide detectives for this team and it was disbanded. Our circuit court judge has pleaded with the cities in the county to find funding to establish a drug enforcement team. An increase in Lincoln City’s lodging tax will allow the city to provide a detective for this team.
Lincoln City has many acres of parks and open space. Our visitors enjoy these areas, and they need to be maintained. An increase in Lincoln City’s lodging tax will provide funds to maintain these spaces.
At our budget hearings this spring it became apparent that even though we had one-time revenues that we could spend on projects, we needed more ongoing income to fund ongoing expenses such as a narcotics detective and improving parks facilities. We were forced to choose between funding a narcotics detective or a community services officer who would assist our patrol and code enforcement officers. We chose to add the community services officer in the 2022-23 budget.
The Lincoln City City Council has determined that there are needs that cannot be met with the funds currently available. It is not fair for the citizens of Lincoln City to have to shoulder all of the costs associated with our thousands of visitors. It is only fair that our visitors help to pay for the costs associated with the facilities and services that are provided to them. This is a pass-through tax. The lodging properties charge the tax, retain a small portion for handling expenses, and turn the money over to the City. Increasing Lincoln City’s lodging tax will allow our visitors to help pay for the facilities that they use when they are here.
This proposed increase in our lodging tax will provide funds to ensure that Lincoln City is a safe, welcoming location for visitors and residents to live, work and play.
On November 8, the voters of Lincoln City will be asked:
Susan Wahlke is the mayor of Lincoln City. She may be reached at swahlke@lincolncity.org, or at 541-996-1205.
