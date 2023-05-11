Well, Lincoln County has done it again.
Another new county public facility will be built, and it sure won't be erected in north Lincoln County.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Instant unlimited access to all of our content on thenewsguard.com.
The News Guard E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING online subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$60.00
|for 365 days
Read all the news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $8 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
The News Guard delivered to your mailbox each week.
Includes full access to all of our online content, and our E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month - In County
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Month to Month - Out of County
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Lincoln County Residents
|$70.00
|for 365 days
|Out of County Residents
|$90.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow current subscribers of The News Guard to access all of our online Subscriber-Only content, including the E Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please call us at 1-541-994-2178 or email admin@countrymedia.net.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Well, Lincoln County has done it again.
Another new county public facility will be built, and it sure won't be erected in north Lincoln County.
The Sheriff, the Animal Shelter Development Team and County Commission have decided to build a new shelter in Waldport.
Sheriff Landers was quoted in announcement piece in the News Guard May 9 and said, "After years of research, planning and hard work the new Animal Shelter building will expand and improve the services that are currently to our communities and animals.”
The selection process is a slap in the face to residents in north Lincoln County. Once again the county political power structure, government, finance, and real estate, have ignored the north. They shouldn't have to be reminded that the Lincoln City area has the largest population, and body of voters, in the county.
If I recall, and this 100-year-old memory isn't what it used to be, the last by public project here was the Oregon Coast Community College north county campus.
We are the ugly step children in the county's political structure. The pretty nearby Newport kids get all of the attention, and money.
What does this mean for us. We will have to drive 45 miles, 90 miles round trip, to use the animal shelter. We might as well use the one in McMinnville, its shorter distance, and I bet the service is a helluva lot better.
It has been my experience that the sheriff has been remiss in providing animal control services in the north, particularly Rose Lodge, Panther Creek and Echo Mountain. I have chickens, a huge pig, and goats that have wandering through my neighborhood today. And no animal control officer in sight.
I have lived in Lincoln County for 37 years. I was the coast correspondent for the Salem Statesman Journal. I remember this same problem of animal control being discussed in the 1980s and 90s. Things sure haven't changed much
Maybe it's time for a county-wide ballot measure that would insure that the areas far away from Newport get their share of the pie.
We need more direct access to county services, not less.
Frank King is a resident of Lincoln City.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.