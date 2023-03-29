Guest Column

Oregon no longer dwells in the bottom when it comes to ensuring families eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) claim it. In fact, according to the most recently available data for the 2019 tax year, Oregon now finds itself a tick above the national average. That means thousands more Oregon families are now getting extra resources to help make ends meet.

In 2019, Oregon made a huge leap forward. That year, nearly 80 percent of Oregonians eligible for the EITC claimed it, the highest figure for Oregon on record dating back to 2012, when the IRS began publishing data on EITC uptake. By comparison, only about 73 percent of eligible households claimed the credit in 2018.

