Lincoln County School District: Welcome back everyone to a bright new 2022-23 school year!
This year, for the first time in three years, we were able to open our new school year on August 30 with an all-district staff assembly at Newport Middle School. It was so great to be able to gather together in person to celebrate the opening of a new school year.
I am grateful to launch a bright new school year full of promise and energy. Our teaching and learning plans are ready for action and our staff has never been more ready to be in the classroom with their students. They are filled with energy and hope.
I am so grateful to have five fantastic visionary and collaborative school board members that have the insight, intelligence and drive to bring our school district further than we have ever been before. As we work together with our beautiful students and families to learn and grow, we have renewed our commitment to high quality education and social emotional health.
2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the start of the Lincoln County School District (LCSD). While the first school marker was found in Eddyville and dated 1866, the state of Oregon first recognized our district in 1923. We will have celebrations all over the district throughout the year so stay connected to our centennial web page and our centennial Facebook page for more information.
In the LCSD, we commit once again to giving everything we’ve got each and every day for each and every child- helping them get ready for their bright futures.
We set our intention to be reinvigorated in our chosen profession - the most noble and important profession of them all - teaching!
And finally, we promise to establish the practice of creating and maintaining positive and trusting relationships as our central goal this year. The power of trust can help us move mountains.
Please visit our schools and volunteer. Every child would love a great adult to read with them or coach them.
Please help LCSD celebrate 100 years of educational excellence.
Dr. Karen Gray is Superintendent of the Lincoln County School District. She may be reached at 541-265-9211.
