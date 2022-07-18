Summer is here and many Northwest homeowners and contractors are undertaking a higher volume of outdoor digging or excavation projects. NW Natural would like to take this opportunity to emphasize the importance of calling 811 to locate underground utility lines at least two business days ahead of starting any project that involves digging. It’s the law, it’s free, and it’s the only way to know for sure where underground utilities lie on a property.
Oregon homeowners must call 811 to request utility location service if they are working on their own property and plan to dig 12 inches or more into the ground. (All contractors are required to call 811, regardless of depth.) This is especially important when considering natural gas lines, which can be installed no more than 18 inches deep.
NW Natural last year responded to 11 incidents in Lincoln County where natural gas lines were encountered unexpectedly or damaged. This was among a total of 639 cases in NW Natural’s Oregon and Southwest Washington territory, including more than 500 that involved broken lines with escaping natural gas.
About 40% of damages to NW Natural utility lines are a result of a homeowner or contractor’s failure to call 811. Those found liable for damaging a utility line can face costly repairs and fines.
Damage to underground utility lines is preventable. Along with calling 811, the process of requesting a locate is easier than ever with the Online Locate Request tool. This is a creation of the Oregon Utility Notification Center, a state agency responsible for protecting excavators, the public, and underground utilities from damages, and is available at: https://digsafelyoregon.com/resources/locate-requests/
NW Natural also has a team of employees who are dedicated to educating contractors and residents alike in damage prevention efforts. With the launch of our formal damage prevention program in 2006, we have reduced damages by about 70% over the past 15 years. Last year, NW Natural became the first Oregon-based gas distribution utility to earn a Gold Shovel Stand Certification for its commitment to continuous damage prevention improvement. Gold Shovel Association is a national nonprofit focused on improving safety by providing meaningful damage prevention certifications and standardized performance metrics.
Still, there is plenty of work to do. A recent national public opinion survey of homeowners conducted by Common Ground Alliance, a national partnership of utility providers, revealed 58% of U.S. homeowners plan to complete a home improvement project involving digging in the next 12 months. Of that figure, 49% of them will unknowingly take a risk by not contacting 811 beforehand.
The cost of this failure is enormous. The most recent Common Ground Alliance Damage Information Reporting Tool (DIRT) analysis, released in 2020, found that in 2019 over $30 billion in damage was caused to utility infrastructure across the U.S. by wayward excavation work. Failure to request location service was identified as the single biggest cause of damage incidents. The report also revealed that roughly 87,000 damage incidents in the U.S. involved natural gas lines, second only to telecommunications facilities.
If all else fails, report damages immediately by calling NW Natural at 800-882-3377. No damage is too small to report, including gouges, scrapes and dents. If you smell natural gas while you’re digging, leave the area and then call 911 and NW Natural to report the leak.
The easiest and free way to avoid dig-related damage is to call 811 to request location service ahead of time. For more information, visit https://www.nwnatural.com/safety/call-before-you-dig.
