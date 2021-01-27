As the former Mayor of Lincoln City and the Director of Data and Special Projects for Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, we have witnessed the huge challenges individuals, families and our community have faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While we work hard to stay safe, it’s important to keep in mind that this can be an especially difficult time for those who are experiencing homelessness and struggling with mental health and substance issues.
The economic impact of the pandemic has been significant for individuals and families who were already living at the edge of their means. Now, many are finding themselves without shelter for the first time in their lives. Families who, last year, would have never even considered that they could end up homeless are arriving on the doorsteps of shelters.
In Lincoln City and at Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers we’re responding to the coronavirus community health crisis like so many local communities and non-profits – working to protect the most vulnerable. We’ve seen a significant increase in the need for services.
An often-overlooked consequence of COVID-19 is the impact on those who are struggling with substance use disorder or who are in recovery. This is especially true for the homeless — where 52 percent of those served by Helping Hands are struggling with addiction as part of their history. The Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative (RALI) of Oregon works with community partners like Helping Hands to share best practices, provide resources and educate communities on the safe use, storage and disposal of medications. RALI donated at-home safe disposal kits to Helping Hands which we use to dispose of unused or unwanted medications. Safe disposal is critical to preventing misuse and addiction, and these efforts help us keep our participants safe and alleviates the threat of relapse.
One bright spot amid the challenges of the pandemic is our collective work to increase access to services and expand resources for Lincoln City’s homeless. In the spring of 2020, the Lincoln City Council, on which former Mayor Anderson served, approved the purchase of a property to provide transitional housing for our homeless population – a historic investment in homeless services for the community.
When complete, the new facility will provide up to 60 beds for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The facility will include beds for emergency shelter as well as sober transitional housing. The program includes random drug and alcohol testing, case management and crisis management services, recovery and on-site skill-building classes, and access to telehealth for recovery support, mental health, and physical healthcare needs.
We hope our collaboration will be a model for other city governments and local non-profits to take proactive steps to provide resources and services to the homeless and other vulnerable populations. Because mental health and substance abuse are so often interrelated, it is more impactful than ever before to identify and foster programs that support Oregonians facing mental health challenges and those in recovery.
As we look ahead into 2021, keep in mind the relatively small actions you can take to protect and support those around you. It can simply start with safe disposal in your own home. Please do your part to support neighbors and members of the community, especially those who are confronting homelessness, mental health and substance misuse challenges. The need for services to support the most vulnerable members of our community will only grow as we continue to face the challenges of COVID-19.
Dick Anderson, State Senator District 5
Raven Russell, Director for Helping Hands
