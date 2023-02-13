Editor’s note: The following first appeared in the Winter edition of the Business Oregon Newsletter.
Prosperity for all Oregonians. That has been the driving vision of Business Oregon since we released our five-year strategic plan back in 2018.
As 2022 has come to a close, Oregon’s economy has certainly seen it’s share of accomplishments and challenges. But adaptability, innovation, and perseverance of our businesses, our communities… our people have seen us through the more uncertain times.
It is these challenges that can put an organization and its strategic plan to the test. Our team — and all of you as our partners — worked together to respond, recover, and look to the future in ways that stayed true to our vision and mission.
As laid out in our strategic plan, our agency’s priorities include:
- Innovate Oregon’s Economy
- Grow small and Middle-market Companies
- Cultivate Rural Economic Stability
- Advance Economic Opportunity for Underrepresented People
- Ensure an Inclusive, Transparent, and Fiscally Healthy Agency
This past year we invested more than $8 million in innovation funding through signature research centers, the Small Business Innovation Research program, the Commercialization Gap fund, and the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center. These programs in turn leveraged more than one billion dollars in additional funding coming into Oregon. We also released the Innovation Index, an analysis of Oregon’s innovation economy compared to other states.
Under our priority to grow small and middle-market companies, our funding programs helped Oregon companies retain 9,011 jobs and create 378. Of the jobs retained, 97 percent were at small and medium enterprises, as were 93% of the jobs created. Our regional teams worked with Oregon’s small businesses from breweries to metals manufacturers to keep Oregon businesses growing in Oregon.
In cultivating rural economic stability, Business Oregon funded $219.3 million of projects in rural communities, representing 76% of our total project funding. Rural areas accounted for 43% of the jobs created tied to our projects, and 52% of the jobs retained. From supporting clean water systems, to seismic upgrades to schools, to small business loans, our work is intentionally focused on rural areas.
In advancing opportunities for underrepresented communities, we expanded our pilot technical assistance program of funding culturally focused organizations to in turn provide culturally competent, linguistically appropriate, and geographically aligned resources to small businesses. We now have 33 providers in the program cohort. For direct awards, recipients of our small business financing, export grants, and innovation awards that filled out our demographic survey, 17% were owned by people identifying as a race or ethnicity other than white, and 22% were women-owned businesses.
And lastly as we continue to ensure we maintain an inclusive, transparent, and fiscally healthy agency, we’ve built on our quarterly investment reports available online, sharing where our money is going each quarter. Internally, we’ve strengthened our diversity, equity and inclusion lens and efforts that continue to provide an opportunity for our team to seek out equitable outcomes for Oregon communities.
We start this new year ready to take on new challenges and new opportunities. We will embark on a new strategic planning journey, maintaining our vision of prosperity for all Oregonians, while taking a fresh look at how to best use every resource available to us to serve our customers, the people of Oregon.
Sophorn Cheang is the Oregon Business Director. She may be reached at 503-986-0123.
