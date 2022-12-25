Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Celebrate Oregon

A single piece of artwork – “Celebrate Oregon!” – honors and respects the diverse people and cultures of Oregon.

It’s featured on the new cultural license plate and as murals that welcome passengers in airports across the state. Created by Eugene artist Liza Mana Burns, it’s a vibrant tapestry of Oregon landscapes featuring 127 cultural symbols of our arts, heritage and humanities, funded for 20 years by the Oregon Cultural Trust.

