The Lincoln County School District (LCSD) is committed to meeting the diverse needs of our students each and every day so that they can go on to live the future life of their dreams. Our Hispanic students, families, staff, and community contribute to this effort and our continued partnerships are important to us.
The LCSD Hispanic Family Liaison assists Hispanic families in navigating and accessing resources and services. This work requires speaking in both Spanish and English with Spanish speaking students and families and translation support for Spanish speaking parents.
Our Hispanic family night meetings, held at all four areas of our District, are events designed to bring families together in a supportive and welcoming environment. These meetings can provide parents with valuable information about their child’s education, as well as opportunities to connect with other families and build relationships with school staff. Family night meetings can help to improve parent involvement, which has been linked to increased academic achievement for students.
The District’s plans and initiatives to better support Hispanic families in the 2023-24 school year include:
• Develop culturally responsive practices: Work with school administrators and staff to ensure that our schools are meeting the needs of Hispanic families by creating an inclusive and welcoming environment. Provide training to staff on cultural competency and sensitivity to help them better understand and serve the needs of Hispanic students and families.
• Increase outreach and communication: Develop a communication plan to reach out to Hispanic families and keep them informed of school events, news, and resources.
• Host parent workshops: Plan a series of workshops on topics that are relevant to Hispanic families, such as college and career readiness, financial aid, and parenting skills.
• Organize family events: Plan family events throughout the year to provide opportunities for families to connect with each other and with school staff. Events may include cultural celebrations, movie nights, and game nights.
• Provide translation and interpretation services: Ensure that all school materials and meetings are accessible to Hispanic families in their native language. This can include translating school policies and handbooks, and providing interpretation services at parent-teacher conferences.
By implementing these plans, we want to ensure that Hispanic families are fully engaged and supported in their children’s education, which can lead to better academic outcomes for Hispanic students.
As part of our continuing efforts to improve our services to multilingual students and families, Education Northwest will be conducting listening sessions for families of our multilingual students. We are inviting families to join us at one of our sessions.
● Session 1: Tuesday, May 23 - West, South and East Area in Newport from 5:30 - 7 p.m. Location: Newport High School Boone Center
● Session 2: Thursday, May 25 - North Area in Lincoln City from 5:30 - 7 p.m. Location TBD
Dinner and child care will be provided, and participants can expect an approximately 1 hour informal conversation with one of the Education Northwest researchers. We value our families input and hope to see many families at one of the sessions.
Keep up with all the latest news and events on the District website at lincoln.k12.or.us.
Kevin Cruz is the LCSD Hispanic Family Liaison. The LCSD may be reached at 541-265-9211.
