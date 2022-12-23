I want to thank you for your consideration of becoming a sponsor of Taft Baseball. As you may or may not be aware, a small-town community consistently is in the need of financial sponsors. These sponsors are the backbone of the programs that are here to help the youth of our community. As a coach I take tremendous pride in the ability to be able to help mold these young men and shape their future through the sport of baseball.
In today’s world it is ever more difficult to be able to fund public school activities. Without the generosity of wonderful sponsors like yourself these young individuals may not get the opportunities that can change their lives forever. I remember fundraising for a spring break trip several years ago and one of my most favorite memories was the first time an 18-year-old senior student got to leave the state for the first time in his life. It may seem like a silly story but to that kid it was the greatest trip of his life. I have had many students say they have never been out of the state and most likely never would have ever been able to have that experience if it were not for a trip with his baseball team.
Not only do we use donated funds for trips, but we must fundraise for our uniforms, bats, balls, training tools, etc. We have a great coaching staff that donates countless hours of their time towards the betterment of these young men. We are trying to raise money most currently for two larger items. One is I would like to take the team to Arizona this season, for an opportunity to play during spring training on professional fields. Not only will it be an amazing baseball experience but a tremendous culture and an outside of our small-town experience. The second larger goal is for a facility upgrade. We would like to add lighting to our field so we can play past dark during our limited season. Playing our season March to May, most of the time we do not get a full junior varsity game in because of lack of light issues.
I want to sincerely thank you for your attention and giving our program the opportunity to have your ear for a moment. We have some current fundraising in place including our $/per run club (money pledged for every run scored during home varsity games). We sell reserved seating for the season including chairs and tables. We also have a cornhole tourney in December. This money helps for our year to year expenses. But we must look outside of the box for some of the additional expenses associated with trying to make baseball extra special for these athletes.
We at Taft baseball want to thank you for considering being one of our great sponsors! Please let us know if you can help us out with a flat monetary donation, an annual donation and or if you have any other ideas.
All donations are Tax deductible.
Please make checks out to Taft Boosters and put baseball in the memo line.
Dustin Hankins is the head baseball coach at Taft High School. He may be reached at 541-992-3614 or at Dustinhankins.dh@gmail.com.
