I want to thank you for your consideration of becoming a sponsor of Taft Baseball. As you may or may not be aware, a small-town community consistently is in the need of financial sponsors. These sponsors are the backbone of the programs that are here to help the youth of our community. As a coach I take tremendous pride in the ability to be able to help mold these young men and shape their future through the sport of baseball.

In today’s world it is ever more difficult to be able to fund public school activities. Without the generosity of wonderful sponsors like yourself these young individuals may not get the opportunities that can change their lives forever. I remember fundraising for a spring break trip several years ago and one of my most favorite memories was the first time an 18-year-old senior student got to leave the state for the first time in his life. It may seem like a silly story but to that kid it was the greatest trip of his life. I have had many students say they have never been out of the state and most likely never would have ever been able to have that experience if it were not for a trip with his baseball team.

