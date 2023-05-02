Here are some facts on what your City Council is costing taxpayers.
FACT: Lincoln City now owns 327 properties for a total value of $86,129,770 These properties are not on the tax rolls. Of those parcels, 47 have some sort of structure on them, the remaining 280 lots are bare land with a value of $49,426,740.
As an example, Urban Renewal paid $1.2 million for properties on SW 51st Street. The properties have been vacant for 22 years, thus costing taxpayers thousands of dollars in lost tax base. Further, in 2013 the City purchased land known as The Village with $2.5 million from the city budget—your tax money. The City had an offer to buy the property for the $2.5 million and the City would be given 50 acres (the Knoll) which the City wanted. The City is now in the land development business using your tax dollars and is in competition with other developers.
FACT: Concerning The Village, in addition to the original cost, over 1 million dollars have been budgeted over the last ten years for maintenance of the property. Last year alone, this figure was $262,657 . Also the West Devils Lake pump station cost $1.275 million. Over the last ten years tax payers have lost an estimated $53,539,346 of assessed tax value.
And now the City Council has approved an urban renewal area which includes The Village, thus tax payers will pay hundreds of thousands of dollars more that will be spent on The Village. Your tax money. If the property had been in private ownership, houses would have been built, it would have increased the tax base, and had a positive effect instead of costing the taxpayers.
FACT: Transit Room Tax (TRT) is income to the City. In the 2019-20 budget year the TRT raised was $5,958,385. In the 2020-21 budget year that tax was $9,655,682, an increase of 62% ($3,697,297). For 2021-22 the estimated tax was $10,915,177, an increase of 11.5% ($12,259,495). And yet the City council decided they needed to increase the TRT rate by 2.5%, which was approved by voters, that will add an additional $272,879 to bring the income to $11,188,056. The projected Lincoln City property tax is $9,797,977, the TRT will exceed the property taxes by 14% (by $1,390,139).
FACT: Remember when the City was going to build the new police station for $10.5 million? City records show the cost of the building, furnishings, and bonds to be $20,282,897—almost double.
The City really needs an organization to represent the citizens, taxpayers, and business community in Lincoln City.
It is my opinion that the City Council has failed this city over the last 20 years. One of the most important issues is the traffic on Hwy 101 and development of alternate streets to reduce the traffic impact. This issue has been brought before the council many times and it has been totally ignored. In a City sponsored survey, 71% of the participants said traffic was a large issue.
The City currently has just under $20 million in reserve funds according to the 2022-23 budget.
The Council has a responsibility to the taxpayers to spend our tax money to improve infrastructure for its citizens.
All information is based on public records.
Jerry Warner is a Lincoln City resident.
