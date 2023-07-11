I would bet all of my dollars, and if you're smart, you'd throw into that pot as well, I’m not the only person who’s spent a fair amount of time in self-recrimination, seasoning liberally with head shakes and sighs, for all the things I should have done, those I should be doing, and then imagining I probably won't be doing them later.
All that, instead of doing the thing/things that need doing. As far as time well spent, that's not it. Trying to make some money on this bet is the only good those sad hours might ever produce.
But the human dance of inaction isn't nearly as confusing and upsetting once we understand some human science stuff. There are very good reasons people keep eating bacon when their heart specialist tells them it will kill, or someone goes hard on the simple carbs when type 2 diabetes could easily be addressed by... well, the same thing as the heart healthy diet ... yet, we often don’t. And then the opinions and feelings, flying around in our heads or out of other people's mouths.
We know we need to make changes, we even want to make those changes, we especially want to avoid the negative opinions and most importantly the suffering we experience when we don't make choices in our own favor. So what’s up, Buttercup?
Let's break this down into simple facts, and if you'll stick with me to the end, I'll teach you a few tricks to make the odds of success ever in your favor.
When we find ourselves not doing what we know we need to do (or not do) we either don't have something we need to have, or don’t know something we need to know in order to do that thing. Let’s repeat this together now, “When I don’t do something I need to do, I either don’t have something I need, or don’t know something I need to know, in order to do that thing.”
An example might make things a little clearer, especially if we look in someone else's metaphorical back yard: Your child, spouse or neighbor hasn’t found a job, mostly because they have applied to few or no jobs at all. What our kid might not know is that having a job can feel good, that someone is looking for her, and that this can actually be fun.
When all someone knows is how hard a thing can be, the desire and ability to do that thing will be unlikely. "Lazy" isn't a thing. It's a word we use instead of asking, “What do I need to succeed?” and then going about getting that thing or information.
I don't have the license to diagnose myself or anyone else as lazy. The next time you’re tempted to pop that limp label on yourself or anyone else, go ahead, instead ask if there's something you need to have or know. The only thing left then is deciding, “What’s my next right move?”
Michelle Pierson Young is a local life coach and may be reached at Michelleatplay.com or at 503-957-0821.
