I would bet all of my dollars, and if you're smart, you'd throw into that pot as well, I’m not the only person who’s spent a fair amount of time in self-recrimination, seasoning liberally with head shakes and sighs, for all the things I should have done, those I should be doing, and then imagining I probably won't be doing them later.

All that, instead of doing the thing/things that need doing. As far as time well spent, that's not it. Trying to make some money on this bet is the only good those sad hours might ever produce.

