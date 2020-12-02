In March, when we opted to cancel the 2020 festival due to the uncertainty of the future, it never occurred to us that half a year later, a certain future would still be beyond our grasp. After months of kneading dough, concocting new soup recipes, knitting socks for an army, cleaning closets until there were none left, searching websites for the perfect sofa, and in an attempt to break out of the COVID doldrums, we decided to create a plan for a living, breathing Siletz Bay Music Festival for 2021. We don’t know if it can happen but if it can, we’ll be ready.
To begin, we examined what we know. On the down side, because of COVID and more recently the fires, grant sources for the arts have dwindled with many funders now focusing on emergency needs; businesses that were once sources of support are struggling, or sadly, no longer viable; in the best of circumstances, we can expect that audience capacity will be limited so less revenue from ticket sales. On the plus side, we are resourceful and nimble; we still have support of some venues, suppliers and personnel; and most importantly, we have our intrepid Artistic Director, Yaki Bergman, who is not only a master of the podium, but also a master of making things work.
In practically no time we came up with a budget, an outline, and a blueprint for a 2021 festival. By limiting the number of venues and performances we could still produce an exciting and vibrant festival that would include favorite artists, an ambitious musical program, and a fresh approach to this traditional event.
Nothing is cast in stone but as of this writing, the 2021 Siletz Bay Music Festival will take place from June 25 through the Fourth of July utilizing Lincoln City Cultural Center and the Congregational Church as venues. Programming will consist of recital, chamber, jazz, Tapas and symphonic pieces.
The loss of live music has been a huge blow to us all but just as difficult is the lost opportunity to be with friends and family, both those on stage and those in the audience. Making this plan has breathed new life and energy into the board. We hope sharing these ideas will give you a lift as well. Stay tuned for updates and please continue to be safe. It is our fondest wish to be together again next summer.
- Jain Sekuler, Board Member Director of Production
