The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners (BOC) plans to hold several workshops regarding the Lincoln County Code sections regulating short-term rentals.
During these workshops, the BOC will discuss whether it is prudent to put a cap on the number of short-term rentals in the County. This discussion may be spurned, in part, by an anti-short term rental petition recently circulated by 15neighborhoods, a small anti-vacation rental advocacy group. We write to add a new perspective to the discourse surrounding short-term rentals.
To begin, fair and reasonable short-term rental regulations are good for the new economy. A cap on vacation rentals is not.
In the new economy, internet-based markets enable consumers to rent out their properties when not using them. Economists refer to this as the “sharing economy.” The beauty of the sharing economy is two-fold: (1) people who cannot afford to buy an ocean-side vacation home can now rent one and enjoy an experience once limited to the high net-worth, and (2) under-used resources can be put to good use, instead of building new properties which also end up being under-used.
In addition, the vacation rental industry benefits the Coastal economy in the following ways:
· The vacation rental industry employs hundreds – if not thousands – of maintenance, cleaning, and service personnel who live and work along the Oregon Coast. Many of these employees earn a living wage in the industry, buy a local home, and contribute to the local economy.
· Vacation rentals draw overnight tourists to the Coast. These tourists frequent local restaurants, grocery stores, gift shops, and other establishments; these tourists are the lifeblood of our local small businesses.
· Vacation rentals provide transient tax and other tax revenues which fund local government undertakings.
· During a pandemic, vacation rentals are generally safer than hotels. No-contact check-in is standard, and individuals do not share hallways, elevators, doors, ice machines, etc., with individuals outside of their group.
Some may argue that vacation rentals limit the available stock of affordable housing. But this is illogical. Ocean-side vacation homes are far too expensive to serve as affordable housing. By contrast, the affordable housing community can afford a few nights away in a vacation home. For this community, renting hotel rooms and eating out each night of vacation is prohibitively expensive. A home large enough for an entire family with a kitchen to prepare meals and defray food costs falls within budget.
In conclusion, nightly rentals are both a class equalizer and resource conservation tool. Moreover, nightly rentals provide innumerable living wage jobs to those living on the Coast and draw tourist dollars to support local small businesses. Capping nightly rentals will have dire consequences for vacation rental industry service workers, small businesses, local government, lower net worth vacationers, and our nation’s limited resources. There is no need to set a cap on vacation rentals.
Aaron Linfoot,
COO of Meredith Lodging
