“Snakes! Why did it have to be snakes?!?!”
Any fan of the “Indiana Jones and the Lost Ark” movie will immediately recognize this line from that classic film. And I must admit that I, too, would have been terrified should I encounter a room full of live snakes. Can’t think of anything more frightening unless it was a room full of spiders. But I digress.
I have come to really appreciate snakes in my garden and I will explain why in a moment.
First a little background. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon has sixteen species of snakes throughout the state and only two of them are venomous. And those – the Pacific rattlesnake and the Western rattlesnake – are found in the eastern parts of the state. They used to be considered one species, but scientists have now grouped them into two separate species, thus upping the count to sixteen snakes.
So, most of the snakes in Oregon are non-venomous. This makes them more palatable in my garden, of course. I have two types of snakes that I see on a regular basis. The first are rubber boas. These friendly little guys are generally a solid color of brown or olive green and their skin is very smooth. Their tails are shaped very similar to their heads, too, making them easy to identify. Rubber boas are constrictor snakes, meaning they wrap their bodies around their prey and suffocate them. Think boa constrictor in a mini-version as they only reach about 15 inches as an adult. But they are also considered to be the most docile and non-aggressive snake in the world and can be handled without fear. They don’t even bite when threatened by humans but can emit a strong-smelling odor that puts off attackers. The prey of the rubber boa is mostly small mammals like mice or the eggs or offspring of other reptiles and snakes. They like to live in the cracks of rocks but don’t like the high temperatures in the eastern parts of the state. So they love the coastal cool weather. (As do I!)
Of the other types of non-venomous snakes, four belong to the genus of garter snakes. And these are the ones most often found in the coastal garden. Garter snakes of any species are generally a dark color with three colored stripes along the length of their bodies. I have garter snakes with yellow stripes, but also ones with dark red stripes instead. I have been able to identify the snake in my garden as being the Northwestern garter snake. This because they are about 17 inches long, have wide variations in their coloration, and their pupils are round. Their diet is mostly slugs and worms. Which is why I encourage them to stay. Garter snakes are the ones I most likely see sunning themselves on a warm August day. At times, my dog steps right over them as they don’t seem to be bothered by her presence. In her case, I think she is more focused on birds and misses the snake right in front of her.
What do I do to encourage snakes? For one thing, I have lots of rocks with nooks and crannies to protect them. I set out shallow water features on the ground where they can find water when they need it. And I keep the dog away from the ground holes where the snakes rest and lay eggs. Not much to it. If they are happy, they will stay.
There are obviously other snakes in Oregon like the gopher snake, the California mountain king snake, Western ground snake and the ring necked snake. But since most of them are located in Central and Eastern Oregon, they aren’t relevant to the coast.
So why are snakes welcome visitors in my garden? Mostly because they have kept the snail and slug populations down. It doesn’t make sense to me that the garter snakes hunt slugs as the snakes are out during the day and the slugs are nocturnal. But I must admit that between encouraging the snakes and putting used coffee ground around my best plants, I have noticed a decline in slug damage. A coincidence? Perhaps. But I will continue to monitor the situation before making a decision. In any rate, the snakes do harm to no person or pet, so they are welcome to visit anytime.
